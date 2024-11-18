MadeAi's first solution, MadeAi-LR-developed in collaboration with leading pharma manufacturers-makes literature review 40% faster, delivering 90% accuracy

At the ISPOR Europe 2024 Conference today, CapeStart, Inc. debuted MadeAi-a generative AI-based platform that dramatically streamlines the synthesis of clinical information-with its first solution, MadeAi-LR. Supporting literature review, MadeAi-LR unlocks efficiency for systematic literature reviews (SLRs), clinical evidence reports (CERs), meta research, targeted literature reviews (TLRs), and other clinical literature assessments.

For decades, the traditional approach to literature review has involved onerous, manual, time-consuming research tasks that divert professionals from higher-value tasks. When optimized by CapeStart's AI experts, MadeAi-LR cuts literature review time nearly in half-with 90% accuracy for title and abstract screening, and more than 80% accuracy for data extraction, and single- and multiple-article summarizations.

Offering centralization and process transparency for users, MadeAi-LR was built in partnership with top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers where it is freeing up their teams to focus on more complex work, while enabling increased productivity, more rigorously prepared regulatory submissions, better-informed internal strategies, and more thorough research for publications. With a single literature review requiring hundreds of hours to complete, MadeAi-LR is helping leading pharma, biotech, and medical device companies to save time, optimize in-demand resources, and scale research to drive innovation.

"PhD researchers and highly credentialed life science experts should spend their time on achieving breakthroughs in health, not consumed by mundane tasks that can be offloaded at high accuracy to the right GenAI technology," said Gaugarin Oliver, founder and CEO of CapeStart. "Users of MadeAi-LR are performing more literature reviews in less time, removing the roadblocks to rapid growth and scalability and obtaining an immediate return-on-investment in time and resources. CapeStart remains hyper-focused on continually improving the MadeAi platform and bringing more value to life science innovation."

GenAI-powered, Expert Verified

MadeAi, the underlying GenAI-enabled platform for MadeAi-LR, provides the foundation for CapeStart's AI services and customer solutions. Additional MadeAi offerings will include support for pharmacovigilance, clinical content generation, and global value dossier development, among others.

Harnessing nearly a decade of developed AI knowledge and expertise, clinical understanding, and life science experience from custom consulting work, MadeAi-LR's framework ensures compliance with FDA and EMA requirements for SLR submissions. Additionally, the platform provides a central repository that gives stakeholders visibility and access to each workflow step, along with transparency on considerations for included and excluded material. Supported by a human-in-the-loop (HITL) approach that enhances AI innovation coupled with expert validation, MadeAi-LR turns a burdensome task into a streamlined, highly accurate source of added productivity.

Making Literature Review an Engine of Productivity

A rich feature set in MadeAi-LR allows teams to focus less time on literature review work and more time on higher-order thinking:

Centralized collaboration platform -streamlining end-to-end literature review with visibility for appropriate oversight throughout the process.

-streamlining end-to-end literature review with visibility for appropriate oversight throughout the process. Smart search -integrating multiple databases into a single platform (e.g., PubMed, etc.), providing researchers with a centralized and comprehensive search experience.

-integrating multiple databases into a single platform (e.g., PubMed, etc.), providing researchers with a centralized and comprehensive search experience. GenAI-aided screening, summarizing (including single-article summary and multiple-articles summary), and authoring -using a research-oriented framework, helping researchers quickly identify, analyze, and process relevant information.

-using a research-oriented framework, helping researchers quickly identify, analyze, and process relevant information. Extraction -semi-automated extraction assists reviewers in extracting relevant data from included studies and highlights the exact location from where the information was extracted.

-semi-automated extraction assists reviewers in extracting relevant data from included studies and highlights the exact location from where the information was extracted. Confidence scoring -for each prediction of an article to be included or excluded, a score is provided along with a detailed, article-specific explanation that helps professionals understand and review reasons for the recommendation, while ensuring expert verification and validation throughout.

-for each prediction of an article to be included or excluded, a score is provided along with a detailed, article-specific explanation that helps professionals understand and review reasons for the recommendation, while ensuring expert verification and validation throughout. Full-text purchase and management -directly within the platform through an integration with RightFind, eliminating the need for reviewers to access multiple external sources.

-directly within the platform through an integration with RightFind, eliminating the need for reviewers to access multiple external sources. Compliance checking -built-in templates for generating PRISMA charts, ensuring compliance and enhancing the credibility and trustworthiness of findings.

-built-in templates for generating PRISMA charts, ensuring compliance and enhancing the credibility and trustworthiness of findings. Living Literature Review -keeping completed literature reviews up to date by automatically monitoring for articles matching keyword strings associated with reviews.

-keeping completed literature reviews up to date by automatically monitoring for articles matching keyword strings associated with reviews. AI Services expertise -supporting client experts in ensuring optimal use of the MadeAi-LR platform for the best literature review results.

-supporting client experts in ensuring optimal use of the MadeAi-LR platform for the best literature review results. Subject matter expert and medical writing support-optional services to overcome internal shortage of resources.

MadeAi-LR is the recent winner of a Stevie® award in the 21st Annual International Business Awards® program, where it was recognized as an innovative Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution in Healthcare within the Business Technology category.

For more information visit CapeStart at ISPOR 2024, booth #329, or visit www.capestart.com.

About CapeStart

CapeStart helps organizations compete and win in the AI economy. Its AI solutions, including a GenAI-enabled life science platform, bring the efficiency of AI to life science firms, while maintaining essential human oversight. CapeStart's skilled data experts and software developers provide complex data annotation, ML and AI model development, and software development services to healthcare, finance, and retail companies, among others. Based in Cambridge, MA, CapeStart serves 100+ clients with 600+ resources across North America, the Middle East, and Asia. For more visit www.capestart.com.

