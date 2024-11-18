Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative credit investment firm, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy provided financing to support the acquisition of VG, a leading independent provider of private wealth, corporate and fund administration services, by Mayfair Equity Partners, a UK-based consumer and technology investment firm. Mayfair acquired a majority stake in the business, investing alongside VG's current management team.

Founded in 1982, Jersey-based VG is one of the largest privately owned providers of private wealth advisory and fund services, employing a team of more than 100 professionals. VG covers the full spectrum of critical legal entity management services from establishment to maintenance and monitoring, corporate and administrative services, regulatory and tax compliance, and trustee services. The company services a global client base of individuals, corporates and fund managers, representing more than £14 billion in assets under management.

"Crescent is proud to support Mayfair's acquisition of VG, which we believe will help the company execute on its growth strategy including geographic expansion, delivering new products and services, and utilizing the latest technology for the benefit of its global client base," said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent's European Specialty Lending strategy. "This transaction represents the type of flexible capital solutions we provide for leading European investors like Mayfair and exceptional, high-growth companies like VG."

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $43 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with more than 225 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

About VG

VG is a provider of private wealth, corporate and fund administration solutions in Jersey. Employing 110 people, we have been servicing clients and institutions globally for more than forty years and are recognised for our award-winning expertise in Islamic Finance. For more information, please visit www.vg.je.

About Mayfair Equity Partners

Mayfair Equity Partners is a dedicated technology and consumer investor, with assets under management of over £2 billion. Mayfair's investment philosophy centres on backing people and their ideas, working with founders and management teams to help them realise their ambitions. Mayfair's model of Active Partnership includes a senior team of dedicated functional Specialists who support portfolio companies with business process improvement initiatives that help unlock their full potential.

Mayfair has an established track record of supporting fast-growing, sector-defining companies, including Ovo, a digital challenger which has scaled to become the third largest provider in the UK retail energy sector; LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform; and Tangle Teezer, the category defining British haircare brand. For more information, please visit www.mayfairequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118367476/en/

Contacts:

Mendel Communications

Sarah Troutt, +1-917-664-0319

sarah@mendelcommunications.com