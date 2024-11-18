Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki, Slush 's Official Sustainability Partner, brings recyclable cups for drinks served at Slush

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 18.11.2024 AT 10:00?EEST

Huhtamaki, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, is proud to partner with Slush, as the event's Sustainability Partner. At Slush Huhtamaki will showcase the circularity of recyclable fiber cups for all drinks served at Slush. Additionally, Huhtamakiis organizing a co-creation workshop and panel discussion in collaboration with Emerald Technology Ventures.

Slush, the world's premier gathering for startups, will take place in Helsinki on November 20-21, 2024. Slush will bring together over 10,000 attendees including founders, investors, experts, and industry leaders from around the globe.

?"We are thrilled to partner with Slush, an event that promotes innovation, sustainability, and growth among startups and tech companies. This collaboration is a natural choice for us since the next steps in manufacturing sustainability and packaging circularity require innovation across the whole value chain and cannot be solved with one single solution or by one company alone. Huhtamaki has a strong history of driving sustainable packaging, and by working with Slush, we hope to encourage sustainable practices and inspire collective action for a circular economy", says Salla Ahonen, EVP, Communications and Sustainability at Huhtamaki.

The most visible aspect of the partnership will be the cups and lids that Huhtamaki provides for all hot and cold drinks served at Slush. Made from recyclable fiber, these cups and lids will be collected and processed after use, ensuring valuable resources are reused in other fiber-based products.

During the event, an awareness campaign will be launched to showcase the importance of recycling and the journey of these cups. Slush visitors will find 33 different collection points inside the venue.

Packaging value chain, investors and start-ups together

Huhtamaki will host a co-creation workshop and panel discussion with Emerald Technology Ventures on: 'The Future of Packaging - Circularity Enabled by Digital Integration' on November 21, 2024, at Slush in Helsinki. This session will bring together industry leaders, startups, investors, and experts.

Emerald Technology Ventures - a leader in sustainable industrial technology venture capital - announced the launch of a fund focused on sustainable packaging in April 2022. The fund, in which Huhtamaki participates, is one of the first venture-backed investment vehicles targeting the financing of innovations across the full packaging life cycle.

"As demand of sustainable solutions grows, we need to innovate more broadly. At the same time, we are continuing to accelerate our digital transformation journey at Huhtamaki, focusing on delivering greater value to our customers, making our core business more efficient, and unlocking new avenues for sustainable innovation. We believe this workshop will be instrumental in advancing and broadening our vision of circular packaging through digital solutions and partnerships across the supply chain," says Johan Rabe, EVP, Digital and Process Performance.

Event information: The Future of Packaging - Circularity Enabled by Digital Integration

Time: November 21st, 2024, 10:00-12:30

Venue: Messukeskus Siipi, venue 6

Address: Rautatieläisenkatu 3, 00520 Helsinki

Link to Apply to Attend: https://forms.office.com/e/32jQCBifNM

