Montag, 18.11.2024
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
Actusnews Wire
18.11.2024 09:13 Uhr
102 Leser
ITM ENTREPRISES: SP Global Rating Assigns Long-Term Investment-Grade Credit Rating ('BBB'/Negative) to ITM Entreprises, the Operational Holding of Groupement Les Mousquetaires

Groupement Les Mousquetaires, through its holding ITM Entreprises, has been assigned a 'BBB-' Long Term Credit rating by S&P

Groupement Les Mousquetaires, a grocery, do-it-yourself and mobility retail group formed by the supply cooperative ITM Entreprises and more than 4,000 independent retail stores, has been assigned a 'BBB-' with a negative outlook from S&P. The affirmation of Groupement les Mousquetaires' investment quality will further improve its access to debt capital markets and optimize its financing costs.

The rating report published by S&P is available on the Issuer's website (www.mousquetaires.com/investisseurs/) and on S&P's website (www.spglobal.com/ratings/en).

The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88824-sp-rating-itm-entreprises.pdf

