Yara International ASA: Petrobras and Yara sign agreements for technical cooperation and commercialization of Arla 32

Petrobras and Yara have signed two agreements in a next step towards structuring a potential partnership within fertilizers and industrial products, both based on resumed production in Araucaria Nitrogenados S.A. (ANSA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrobas.

In the first agreement, ANSA will produce Automotive Liquid Reducing Agent (ARLA 32), using Yara's high-quality automotive grade urea as raw material. This will facilitate the resumption of domestic production, reducing dependency on imports. The ARLA 32 will be sold by Yara.

The contract will be operational until ANSA's production restarts, at which time ARLA 32 will be produced with raw material from ANSA itself.

The second is a technical cooperation agreement for the development of joint studies of fertilizers and industrial products, as well as energy transition efforts linked to decarbonization projects, emission reduction, and production of renewable and low-carbon fertilizers.? This scientific, technological, and operational cooperation aims to achieve greater production efficiency and increase the supply of these products in the market.

On the resumption of ANSA

According to notices released to the market on 06/06/2024 and 08/15/2024, Petrobras will invest R$ 870 million for the return of ANSA's operational activities. The factory, located in Paraná, has been hibernated since 2020 and had the return to its operational activities approved in June 2024. The factory is expected to return to operation in May 2025, in an effort to anticipate the initial forecast. These de-hibernation and resumption activities are being carried out directly by Petrobras and ANSA.

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

