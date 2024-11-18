Innovative EdTech Leader Snorble Gains Strategic Investment and Partnership with Finnish Visionaries

Snorble, a trailblazer in educational technology for children, is delighted to announce a strategic investment from FinestLove VC in its current seed round. FinestLove VC, co-founded by renowned entrepreneur and legendary marketer Peter Vesterbacka, co-founder of Rovio (the creator of Angry Birds) famously known as the "Mighty Eagle", and seasoned tech executive Kustaa Valtonen (formerly of HP and Microsoft), marks its inaugural investment with Snorble.

A Fusion of Gaming, Education, and Innovation

With a rich history in gaming and education, Peter and Kustaa see Snorble as poised to become a global leader in an emerging category of educational technology.

"After meeting with Mike, hearing the vision, and seeing the technology firsthand, I knew immediately that they had something very special," said Kustaa Valtonen. "We are excited about Snorble and plan to support them on this journey."

"I had the good fortune of seeing Snorble in person and was astonished at how well it worked, even in less-than-ideal conditions," added Peter Vesterbacka. "After building many successful businesses, you can spot a rocket ship-Snorble is just that. We expect a massive hit in 2025."

Empowering Snorble's Global Ambitions

This partnership brings not only capital, but also invaluable expertise. Peter Vesterbacka played a key role in the global success of Angry Birds, which has been downloaded over 3 billion times and expanded into movies, television, theme parks, and more before being acquired by Sega last year. He also co-founded initiatives like HP Bazaar, Mobile Monday, Slush, and Startup Sauna, and serves as an adjunct professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Tongji University in China. In 2011, Time Magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people on the planet

For over a decade, Kustaa Valtonen has been a business angel, aiding numerous startups in securing funding and expanding internationally. With more than 13 years of experience at HP and Microsoft, he brings deep insights into global technology markets.

Snorble's Vision Aligned with FinestLove VC

"This investment from FinestLove VC isn't just another step toward closing our round," explains Mike Rizkalla, CEO of Snorble. "It's an endorsement from two incredible individuals who have achieved phenomenal success. They understand the potential of what we're doing and have played critical roles in similar ventures. We are honored to have them join us on this journey."

About Snorble

Snorble is dedicated to revolutionizing educational experiences for children through AI-driven interactions that promote cognitive, emotional, and physical development. Known for its engaging smart companion that evolves alongside children, Snorble is committed to preparing the next generation for a successful future in a digital world.

About FinestLove VC

Founded by Peter Vesterbacka and Kustaa Valtonen, FinestLove VC is a newly formed venture capital fund based in Estonia and Finland. With a passion for gaming, education, and empowering startups, FinestLove VC aims to support and invest in early-stage companies poised to make a global impact.

