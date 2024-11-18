Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Lumitech, a leading software development firm based in Dubai Silicon Oasis, has spotlighted Eastern Europe as a premier destination for U.S. businesses seeking reliable, cost-effective, and high-quality tech outsourcing solutions. While traditional outsourcing regions like India, Southeast Asia, and South America have long been favored, Eastern Europe is rapidly gaining traction, becoming a competitive alternative for U.S. companies. Lumitech collaborates with Eastern European tech talent due to their high level of education, dedication, and quality of work.

Figure 1: Lumitech Promotes Eastern Europe as a Premier Tech Outsourcing Hub for U.S. Companies

In 2024, Lumitech recorded an impressive 120% year-on-year growth, driven largely by U.S. businesses leveraging Eastern European tech talent through Lumitech's services. This milestone reflects the growing appeal of Eastern Europe as an outsourcing hub and Lumitech's strategic role in bridging the gap between U.S. businesses and Eastern European developers.

Eastern Europe's Rise in the Outsourcing Landscape

Countries like Ukraine, Estonia, and Latvia have established themselves as global tech talent hubs, offering U.S. firms access to top-tier development teams capable of meeting the challenges of today's fast-paced technology landscape. Known for their ability to deliver innovative solutions, meet tight deadlines, and adapt to evolving project requirements, Eastern European teams are increasingly recognized as valuable partners for U.S. businesses.

Denis Salatin, CEO of Lumitech, highlighted this trend, stating:

"An increasing number of U.S.-based projects are turning to Eastern Europe for IT services. Currently, U.S. projects make up 70% of our portfolio, underscoring the region's growing appeal as a reliable outsourcing destination for American businesses. Our 120% growth in 2024 stands as a testament to the demand for Eastern Europe's skilled workforce and the quality we deliver, as we have a sales team in Dubai which allows us to establish long lasting relationships with clients."

Resilience, Expertise, and Cultural Alignment

Tech firms employing Eastern European teams have demonstrated remarkable resilience in navigating economic and geopolitical challenges, ensuring that projects remain on track even during global instability. This reliability, combined with a strong cultural alignment with Western clients, has made the region a favored choice for industries such as transportation, artificial intelligence, real estate, fintech, eCommerce, and EdTech.

As the demand for innovative and scalable tech solutions grows, Dubai based Lumitech is uniquely positioned to help U.S. businesses tap into the potential of Eastern Europe, fostering collaboration that drives efficiency and innovation.

About Lumitech

Lumitech is a global leader in software development, providing innovative tech solutions to businesses worldwide. With expertise spanning software engineering, UI/UX design, and data-driven insights, Lumitech is a trusted partner for organizations across diverse industries. Headquartered in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the firm has a strong presence in the U.S. market, solidifying its reputation as a go-to provider for technology innovation.

For more information, visit: www.lumitech.co.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230190

SOURCE: ZEX PR WIRE