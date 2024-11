Scientists at Aalto University in Finland have demonstrated a one-step encapsulant method for perovskite solar cells that provides shielding from oxygen and moisture-induced degradation and a significant relative improvement in efficiency. A Finnish team used a one-step method for polydimethylsiloxane encapsulated perovskite solar cells that simultaneously provide anti-reflective light management and shielding from oxygen and moisture-induced degradation. The encapsulated devices showed an 8% relative improvement in power conversion efficiency compared to a control device, and also passed several ...

