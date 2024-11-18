Adveco has released 65 kW and 110 kW heat pumps, capable of scaling up to 1,760 kW by controlling up to 16 systems from a single unit. The pumps feature R32 refrigerant circuits. UK-based hot water and heating specialist Adveco has introduced two air-to-water heat pumps for commercial buildings, the ADV65W and ADV110W, with capacities of 65 kW and 110 kW. A single controller can link up to 16 units, delivering a total heating capacity of 1,760 kW. "The ADV65-110W ASHP is a simple-to-install external monobloc unit comprising an environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant circuit, integrated plate ...

