ITM ENTREPRISES: SP Global Rating Assigns Long-Term Investment-Grade Credit Rating ('BBB-'/Negative) to ITM Entreprises, the Operational Holding of Groupement Les Mousquetaires

Groupement Les Mousquetaires, through its holding ITM Entreprises, has been assigned a 'BBB-' Long Term Credit rating by S&P

Groupement Les Mousquetaires, a grocery, do-it-yourself and mobility retail group formed by the supply cooperative ITM Entreprises and more than 4,000 independent retail stores, has been assigned a 'BBB-' with a negative outlook from S&P. The affirmation of Groupement les Mousquetaires' investment quality will further improve its access to debt capital markets and optimize its financing costs.

The rating report published by S&P is available on the Issuer's website (www.mousquetaires.com/investisseurs/) and on S&P's website (www.spglobal.com/ratings/en).

Disclaimer

The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lWidlceYlG2cxmxwlsmXamGXbm9kx5SamZbGm2VwYsvJmHGTnWtinJqXZnFpnWdr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88825-sp-rating-itm-entreprises.pdf