Solteq Oyj: Inside Information: Solteq sells its business based on Danish healthcare software solutions

Finanznachrichten News

Stock Exchange Bulletin
Inside Information
November 18, 2024, at 09:20 a.m. EET

On November 18, 2024, Solteq Denmark A/S, the Danish subsidiary of the Solteq Group, signed a business transfer agreement under which the business based on healthcare software solutions will be sold to Confirma Software (the "Transaction"). The net debt-free purchase price of the business is EUR four (4) million. The purchase price will be paid upon completion of the Transaction. The purchase price will be paid in cash.

The Transaction is estimated to be completed by the end of 2024 but no later than the first quarter of 2025. It is subject to customary closing conditions.

In the financial year 2023, the revenue of the transferring business was EUR 1.8 million. At the closing of the Transaction, all assets and liabilities related to the business being sold are transferred to the buyer, except for accounts receivable and accounts payable.

"The business based on healthcare software solutions fully focuses on the Danish market and local practices. Our healthcare software has a strong foothold in the market. The business transaction is a logical continuum to enhance our focus on selected solutions and expert services in the energy sector, retail industry, and ecommerce. Confirma Software is a Nordic company specializing in industry-specific software solutions and a natural choice for continuing our healthcare software business and provides a good growth platform for the transitioning business and our experts," says Aarne Aktan, the CEO of Solteq Plc.

The Transaction consists of expert and maintenance services as well as clientele related to Solteq's healthcare software solutions.

SOLTEQ PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.solteq.com

Further information:

CEO Aarne Aktan
Tel: +358 40 342 4440
Email: aarne.aktan@solteq.com

Solteq in brief

Solteq is a Nordic software solution and expert service provider specializing in retail and energy sectors and needs related to e-commerce. The company employs over 400 professionals and has offices in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and the UK.


