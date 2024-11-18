DENTSU GROUP

Dentsu posted Q324 organic net revenue growth of 0.3%, making a decline of 1.1% over the nine-month period. This is slightly below expectations at the half-year and, as the market for larger, transformational projects is still stagnant, management has trimmed full year organic revenue growth guidance to 0% (was 1%) and that for adjusted operating profit by 7%. There are positive elements to these figures, in particular continuing progress in Japan and good new business boosted by the 'one dentsu' initiative. The unveiling of the mid-term management plan has been delayed to February 2025, with the FY24 figures. Post the reaction to the Q3 figures, the shares now trade at a 10% discount to peers on EV/EBITDA.

