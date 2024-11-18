The Chinese manufacturer said the device is based on dense passivating contacts that reduce parasitic light absorption and improve passivation. It used a streamlined manufacturing technique that is reportedly about one-third more effective than TOPCon mainstream technology. Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has developed a heterojunction back contact (BC) solar cell using a laser-enhanced contact optimization process that reportedly has a total effective processing time of about one-third compared to that of mainstream technologies such as PERC and TOPCon. The design of the device was presented ...

