Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555200 | ISIN: DE0005552004 | Ticker-Symbol: DHL
Xetra
18.11.24
11:14 Uhr
35,390 Euro
+0,100
+0,28 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,40035,41011:30
35,41035,42011:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST
DEUTSCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE POST AG35,390+0,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.