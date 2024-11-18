Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.11.2024 11:26 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phomemo Launched First-Ever Pop-Up Retail Experience

Finanznachrichten News

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Phomemo, a leading brand in portable printer, made a splash in Miami with its inaugural pop-up shop, offering visitors a one-of-a-kind experience just in time for the holiday season. From November 15th to 17th, this pop-up welcomed locals and visitors alike, providing personalized holiday gifting ideas.

Experience the Joy of Printing

Themed on Fun Memo, the pop-up store showcased Phomemo's iconic product lineup, including fan favorites such as the P2S sticker printer, the retro-chic P15 label maker, the festive A30 ribbon label printer, and the versatile M150 label printers. Visitors were invited to dive into hands-on activities, crafting custom stickers, labels, and Christmas ribbons. With just a press, visitors could bring their personalized designs to life on site.

Jayden Huang, Head of Brand & Marketing at Phomemo, shared his excitement: "The Miami pop-up shop marks a significant milestone for Phomemo. We wanted to create a fun, interactive space where people could experience the joy of printing firsthand. This event is all about celebrating creativity and inspiring people with unique, personalized gifting ideas just in time for the holidays."

Engaging Holiday Activities and Giveaways

Phomemo's debut pop-up shop aimed to boost brand awareness while bringing fun to customers in Miami. During the pop-up experience, Phomemo prepared a lucky draw for all visitors. Visitors could try their luck by spinning the lucky wheel for a chance to win a variety of exclusive souvenirs, including special label makers, sticker printers, Phomemo branded notebooks, pens, exclusive coupons, and so much more.

About Phomemo

Phomemo is a global leader in the thermal portable printing industry, with a wide range of printers including home label makers, business label makers, photo printers, sticker printers, shipping label printers, tattoo printers and more. With over 50 million users in 197 countries, Phomemo's mission is to pioneer portable printing so that everyone can print anything, anywhere, anytime.

For more information, please visit phomemo.com and follow Phomemo on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Organization: Phomemo
Contact Person Name: Janice Ai
Website: https://phomemo.com/
Email: ad@phomemo.com
City: Miami
State: Florida
Country: United States

SOURCE: Phomemo



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.