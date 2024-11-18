Phomemo Launched First-Ever Pop-Up Retail Experience

Phomemo, a leading brand in portable printer, made a splash in Miami with its inaugural pop-up shop, offering visitors a one-of-a-kind experience just in time for the holiday season. From November 15th to 17th, this pop-up welcomed locals and visitors alike, providing personalized holiday gifting ideas.

Experience the Joy of Printing

Themed on Fun Memo, the pop-up store showcased Phomemo's iconic product lineup, including fan favorites such as the P2S sticker printer, the retro-chic P15 label maker, the festive A30 ribbon label printer, and the versatile M150 label printers. Visitors were invited to dive into hands-on activities, crafting custom stickers, labels, and Christmas ribbons. With just a press, visitors could bring their personalized designs to life on site.

Jayden Huang, Head of Brand & Marketing at Phomemo, shared his excitement: "The Miami pop-up shop marks a significant milestone for Phomemo. We wanted to create a fun, interactive space where people could experience the joy of printing firsthand. This event is all about celebrating creativity and inspiring people with unique, personalized gifting ideas just in time for the holidays."

Engaging Holiday Activities and Giveaways

Phomemo's debut pop-up shop aimed to boost brand awareness while bringing fun to customers in Miami. During the pop-up experience, Phomemo prepared a lucky draw for all visitors. Visitors could try their luck by spinning the lucky wheel for a chance to win a variety of exclusive souvenirs, including special label makers, sticker printers, Phomemo branded notebooks, pens, exclusive coupons, and so much more.

About Phomemo

Phomemo is a global leader in the thermal portable printing industry, with a wide range of printers including home label makers, business label makers, photo printers, sticker printers, shipping label printers, tattoo printers and more. With over 50 million users in 197 countries, Phomemo's mission is to pioneer portable printing so that everyone can print anything, anywhere, anytime.

For more information, please visit phomemo.com

