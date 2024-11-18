Northvale, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: ELTP) ("Elite" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of niche generic products, today announced that it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for a generic version of Vyvanse® (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate) with strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg and 70 mg capsules. The product is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

IQVIA reported annual sales for the twelve months ending September 2024 of $4.3 billion for the brand and generic market for this product.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and distributes niche generic products. Elite's product lines consist of immediate-release and controlled-release, solid oral dose products, which are marketed under the Elite Laboratories label, as well as pursuant to licenses granted to third-party pharmaceutical marketing and distribution organizations. Elite operates a cGMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. For more information, visit www.elitepharma.com.

