Montag, 18.11.2024
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
WKN: 850103 | ISIN: US0028241000 | Ticker-Symbol: ABL
Tradegate
18.11.24
12:51 Uhr
110,34 Euro
+0,26
+0,24 %
PR Newswire
18.11.2024 12:06 Uhr
Abbott Opens State-of-the-Art Global Manufacturing Facility in Kilkenny, Ireland

Finanznachrichten News
  • An Taoiseach, Simon Harris, TD, and Abbott Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Ford, attend official opening
  • Over 800 to be employed at the diabetes technology manufacturing site, which is part of a €440 million investment Abbott is making across two sites in Ireland
  • Facility will have the highest production of FreeStyle Libre® sensors in the world

KILKENNY, Ireland, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today marked the official opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kilkenny, Ireland with a ceremony attended by An Taoiseach, Simon Harris, TD, and Abbott Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Ford. The site is a global manufacturing centre of excellence for Abbott's diabetes care business and will employ more than 800 people.

The Kilkenny facility is part of a €440 million investment in Ireland, which includes a significant expansion of the company's Donegal site, where a further 200 jobs are being created. The new 30,000-square meter Kilkenny facility is producing FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors, the world's smallest1 sensors and latest generation in Abbott's world-leading2 continuous glucose monitoring portfolio for people living with diabetes.

Speaking at the event, An Taoiseach, Simon Harris, TD, said, "Abbott, which has been in Ireland since 1946, is one of the longest-established global companies and largest employers in our country. This latest investment is a further vote of confidence in Ireland as a location for world-class advanced manufacturing and healthcare businesses. With the opening of this new site, Ireland is now at the global centre of diabetes care."

"This is our latest commitment to providing innovative care and supporting people with diabetes to live healthier lives," said Robert Ford, Chairman and CEO, Abbott. "The state-of-the-art facility will have the highest production of Libre sensors in the world to help meet the growing global demand for our world-leading2 FreeStyle Libre portfolio."

Abbott's Kilkenny facility was built with sustainability in mind. The site is fully electric, powered by six air-to-water heat pumps, has nearly 600 solar panels on the roof and features tanks for collecting rainwater to use onsite.

Outside Ireland, Abbott is expanding its manufacturing capacity across Europe with a further £85 million investment in its Witney facility in Oxfordshire, UK.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre portfolio is the world's leading2 continuous glucose monitoring system, now helping more than 6 million people across over 60 countries.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

1. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Among patient-applied sensors.
2. Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care. Based on the number of patients assigned to each manufacturer.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abbott-opens-state-of-the-art-global-manufacturing-facility-in-kilkenny-ireland-302307416.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
