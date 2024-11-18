Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.11.2024 12:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IDB Invest Allocates $3.7 Billion from Sustainable Bonds to Drive Green and Social Impact

Finanznachrichten News
  • Proceeds from 18 sustainable bonds issued were allocated to 109 green and social projects.
  • Funds helped to finance 1.2 million MSMEs, create 145,000 jobs, and reduce over 11 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Invest launched its annual Sustainable Bond Allocation and Impact Report, marking the third round of proceeds allocation under its Sustainable Debt Framework. The report covers IDB Invest's bond issuances from 2021 through 2023, showcasing the actual, cumulative impact of these investments in Latin America and the Caribbean. The report was announced during the UN Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29).

Proceeds from 18 sustainable bonds issued by IDB Invest were allocated to 109 green and social projects, helping to finance 1.2 million MSMEs, create 145,000 jobs, and reduce over 11 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions. (PRNewsFoto/IDB Invest)

According to the new report, of the cumulative $3.7 billion allocated from IDB Invest's sustainable bond issuances, 56% supported social projects and 44% funded green projects. Notably, the largest share of funding supported projects focused on socioeconomic advancement and empowerment ($1.3 billion) and renewable energy ($1.2 billion).

The report highlights key metrics demonstrating the environmental and social impact, including reducing carbon emissions, increasing renewable energy, and expanding financing for underserved populations.

"Our projects address the region's pressing challenges while fostering partnerships for innovation, economic growth, and social inclusion," said James Scriven, CEO of IDB Invest. "From environmentally focused efforts like greenhouse gas reduction, wastewater management, and renewable energy, to socially-driven initiatives that provide access to clean water, create jobs, and support MSMEs, we're driving positive change."

An independent review by Sustainalytics confirmed the report meets IDB Invest's Sustainable Debt Framework criteria and reporting commitments.

The report is a cornerstone of IDB Invest's Sustainable Debt Framework, which enables IDB Invest to issue green, social and sustainability bonds aligned with the Green Bond Principles and the Social Bond Principles published by the International Capital Market Association.

About IDB Invest

IDB Invest is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. IDB Invest finances sustainable companies and projects to achieve financial results and maximize economic, social, and environmental development in the region. With a portfolio of $21 billion in assets under management and over 394 clients in 25 countries, IDB Invest provides innovative financial solutions and advisory services that meet the needs of its clients in a variety of industries. Visit our website idbinvest.org.

The only way to build the future is to invest in it. (PRNewsfoto/IDB Invest)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559718/SustainableBondsReport_BO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677970/IDB_Invest_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idb-invest-allocates-3-7-billion-from-sustainable-bonds-to-drive-green-and-social-impact-302307668.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.