i3strategies®: Announcing ExCo, by i3strategies | An Executive Council of Former and Current Board-Appointed BSA Officers

Introducing a newly formed council focused on driving positive changes across the financial crime risk and compliance space.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / i3strategies®, a market research and strategy consultant with niche expertise in financial crime risk and compliance, is pleased to announce the formation of ExCo, an industry group of former and current board-appointed BSA Officers.

ExCo, by i3strategies®

What is ExCo, by i3strategies®?

ExCo is an Executive Council comprised of members who have held the board-appointed BSA Officer (or equivalent title) designation and are active contributors in the financial crime risk and compliance space.

Why was ExCo created?

ExCo was created in early 2024 by a small group of former BSA Officers who recognized a need for a platform to promote necessary change in the financial crime risk and compliance space. Collective thoughts from extremely accomplished and experienced BSA Officers could drive change in areas like legislation, policy, and technology adoption. Throughout 2024, the ideas, purpose, and objectives of ExCo have taken shape and evolved from an initial four into 15 founding members today.

Who's involved in ExCo?

The founding members are both former and current BSA Officers (or equivalent title), primarily from North America. Members collectively represent hundreds of years of experience, with the average tenure in the space exceeding 20 years. The diversity among members spans both traditional and decentralized finance, large and mid-size banks, payment companies, marketplaces, crypto exchanges, and FinTechs. Moreover, most members have experiences beyond their BSA Officer roles as consultants, regulators, law enforcement officials, RegTech founders, and services firm entrepreneurs.

While many coalitions, groups, and gatherings offer extraordinary thought leadership in this space -- ExCo offers an unparalleled level of policy, operational, and technology perspective from its founding members.

What to expect from ExCo?

Most of ExCo's work will be done privately through quarterly meetings and gatherings amongst its members. However, future insights, commentary, and events will be brought into the public domain beginning in 2025. A core objective of ExCo is to promote the importance, responsibilities, and elevation of the role of the BSA Officer (or equivalent title).

Please visit ExCo, by i3strategies® and subscribe for updates.

"As co-chair of ExCo, I am honored to be part of this important initiative that brings together accomplished and forward-thinking past and present BSA Officers in the financial crime risk and compliance field. ExCo provides a unique platform where our collective experience can foster transformative change in areas crucial to the industry, including policy, technology, and operational practices. Together, we aim to not only advance the role of the BSA Officer but to actively shape a more resilient financial crimes ecosystem." -- Mike Florence, Co-Chair (Current Founder, RiskSlate)

"Improving financial crime risk and compliance requires new ideas that spark even more creativity. ExCo is an ideal forum where people with a wide range of experience and perspectives can pose ideas, get honest feedback, and present something new and innovative to the industry." -- David Caruso, Co-Chair (Current VP, Financial Crime Compliance at WorkFusion)

About i3strategies®?

Founded in 2015, i3strategies®? is the leading market research and strategy consultant with niche experience in the financial crime risk and compliance space.

Contact Information

Vic Maculaitis

Founder and Managing Partner

vicmaculaitis@i3strategies.us

4809098191

David Caruso

VP, Financial Crime Compliance

dcaruso@workfusion.com

202-641-7485

Mike Florence

Founder

aml@mikeflorence.com

630-862-7016

SOURCE: i3strategies®

