18.11.2024
The Trader Funds to Showcase Innovative Prop Trading Model at World of Trading 2024 in Frankfurt

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trader Funds (hereinafter referred to as TTF), backed by the Magic Compass Group, a leading global fintech company, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming World of Trading 2024, scheduled to take place on November 22-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair. As an Asian pioneer in prop trading models, TTF aims to bring its innovative solutions to the European market, recognizing the region's potential for growth and the increasing demand for advanced trading technologies.

Stay tuned for the event and catch The Trader Funds at Booth 6.

In recent years, Europe has emerged as a critical hub for financial innovation, and TTF is eager to leverage its expertise in proprietary trading to elevate the trading landscape for European clients. "We believe that our unique approach to prop trading can significantly contribute to the evolving market in Europe, providing prop traders with opportunities." Alex Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer at TTF, as he unveiled insights about the upcoming event.

Experience the Future of Trading at the Event

Attendees of the World of Trading 2024 can anticipate an engaging and interactive experience at The Trader Funds exhibition booth. TTF will debut a cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) immersive trading simulation, allowing visitors to don VR devices and step into a simulated trading environment. This innovative approach not only demonstrates TTF's commitment to advancing the trading experience but also provides a unique opportunity for traders to engage with the latest technologies in a fun and accessible way.

At the World of Trading conference, attendees will hear from two leading figures at The Trader Funds (TTF) under the Magic Compass Group. Alex Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer, will present "Catalyst for Capital: Unleashing the Potential of Proprietary Trading with TTF," where he will unveil how TTF empowers traders through its robust platform and regulatory compliance. Following this, Yuri Zanoni, Marketing Director of TTF, will host an interactive seminar highlighting TTF's unique offerings, including innovative account structures and the TTF Academy, designed to enhance traders' skills and profitability. Together, these presentations promise to inspire and equip traders with the tools they need for success in the trading landscape.

In addition to the immersive VR experience and the sharing, TTF proudly announced a strategic partnership with a finance creator from Singapore, who will collaborate with the team at the event. This collaboration reflects TTF's commitment to merging technology with creativity, fostering a community of informed and engaged traders.

Looking Ahead

With preparations underway for World of Trading 2024, The Trader Funds is poised to make a significant impact in the European financial sector. A team of experts will be present to welcome visitors and showcase how TTF's cutting-edge technology can empower traders and investors in the prop trading industry. Stay tuned and make sure to catch them at Booth 6 to discover the future of trading with The Trader Funds!


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560230/TTF_WOT_PR.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504756/TTF_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-trader-funds-to-showcase-innovative-prop-trading-model-at-world-of-trading-2024-in-frankfurt-302308410.html

