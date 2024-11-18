Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2024, on November 22nd at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Aurania's management team will be holding meetings throughout the day to discuss exploration activities in Ecuador and France. Aurania's Chairman, President & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron, will present to an audience of European investors at 2:00pm on November 22nd. An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at: Investor Registration | Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2024

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarks, "Following two virtual, and six in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 15 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details: https://www.deutschegoldmesse.com/

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador. www.aurania.com

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based in Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. The exclusive two-day event brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. Each edition will showcase up to 35 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, media personalities, and other influential figures in the industry.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a unique platform where company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230011

SOURCE: Soar Financial Partners