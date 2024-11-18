Long-standing customer selects Plurilock to modernize IT infrastructure and safeguard against cyber threats

Sale will provide Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, a security tool that continuously monitors network traffic to block malicious activity

Plurilock won two-year sales order against a competitive market

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces that it has received a two-year sales order for a total of US$820,000 with a State Law Enforcement Agency (the "Customer") dated November 13, 2024.

The one-year contract with one optional year for a total of two years was awarded through the Company's Aurora Systems Consulting subsidiary, and will provide the Customer with Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS). In connection with this US$820,000 sales order, the Company anticipates that both the expenses associated with fulfillment of this order and the gross margin will be consistent with the Company's historic Solutions Division hardware and system sales business as previously reported in the Company MD&A. The Company expects to delivery and fulfillment to occur during Q4, 2024. Further details with respect to the terms of the contract are subject to confidentiality and non-disclosure. Deals such as this align with Plurilock's land-and-expand strategy, strengthening existing relationships and paving the way for future opportunities.

For a State Law Enforcement Agency, implementing an IDPS is crucial for safeguarding sensitive data and operations. Given the rise in cyber threats like phishing, spam, and viruses, an IDPS provides proactive defense by continuously monitoring network traffic. When malicious activity is detected, the system can immediately take action - whether it's blocking, reporting, or stopping the threat. This level of protection helps the Agency prevent unauthorized access, secure critical information, and maintain operational integrity against cyber-attacks.

"This agreement highlights Plurilock's ongoing role in advancing digital transformation in the public sector," stated Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "By integrating advanced Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, we enhance our Customer's ability to monitor and block malicious activity in real-time. This long-standing Customer has built a trusted partnership with us and continues to depend on Plurilock for modernizing their IT infrastructure and safeguarding against cyber threats."

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com

