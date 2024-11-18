Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Gladiator Metals Corp (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results from its recent Cowley Park drill program targeting the framework for resource definition and exploration upside. Drill hole CPG-047, the final hole completed on Line 3 targeting down dip extensions to high-grade copper skarn mineralization intersected significant mineralization that remains open at depth.

Significant Intercept from CPG-047:

Hole CPG-047 was designed to test for significant high-grade copper and molybdenum mineralization initially believed to be truncated by results in historic drilling1. CPG-047, in addition to CPG-045 & CPG-049 now confirms mineralization continues for over 220 metres down dip on section with mineralization occurring as a wide zone of high-grade mineralization contained within a broader mineralized skarn that is interpreted to be steep to moderately dipping (-70 degrees to the south - Figure 2). The resource potential in this area of Cowley Park remains open at depth and along strike. Assay results from an additional twenty-seven recently completed drill holes will be reported in the coming months.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented: "The broad width and high-grade nature of mineralization in CPG-047 improves our geological understanding of the Cowley Park Mineralization and opens the potential for further discovery of high-grade mineralization both down dip and along strike. One of our immediate priorities in January 2025 will be to re-enter CPG-018 to test for further extensions of this very high-grade copper mineralization."

1 Refer News Release Dated 28th October "Gladiator Intersects 26m @ 3.31% Cu Within 79m @ 1.37% Cu; Expands Mineralization at Cowley Park"

COWLEY PARK DRILLING

Gladiator completed 34 diamond drill holes (CPG-031 to 064) for 6,104m (Figure 1) at Cowley Park during its late 2024 drilling. This drill program was designed to:

Confirm and test the continuity of near surface, high-grade copper mineralization along 4 systematic drill fences spaced 120-220m apart identified from previous drilling for future high-grade copper resource definition (Figure 1).

Test new shallow, undrilled, chargeability anomalies identified from recently completed Induced Polarization (IP) surveys, potentially related to unrecognized copper sulfide bodies.

Test significant exploration upside including extensions to known high-grade copper skarn mineralization and test sub-parallel trends recently identified in drilling.

Test the previously unrecognized resource potential of the endoskarn copper mineralization at Cowley Park which has not been systematically targeted or sampled in historic drilling.

Test the economic potential of complimentary co-products to copper mineralization including molybdenum, gold, and silver.

CPG-049 (drilled as a twin of 19-CP-04) was designed to test for significant high-grade copper and molybdenum mineralization that was truncated by historic hole "19-CP-04" that was, subsequently interpreted to be inconsistent in terms of its mineralization and geology when compared to the surrounding holes. CPG-049, supported by additional mineralization intersected in CPG-045 and CPG-047 confirms mineralization now continues for at least 220 metres from near surface down dip on Line 3 (Figure 2) and remains open at depth and along strike.

These results at CPG-045, CPG-047 & CPG-049 confirm Gladiator's belief that copper mineralization including molybdenum, gold and silver at Cowley Park continues near surface, is high-grade and remains open along strike and down dip in all directions with significant resource expansion opportunities both within AND outside the area of historic drilling. Results from the 27 remaining drill holes of this summer's program are expected over the next two months.







Figure 1: Plan map of Cowley Park over LIDAR DTM. Gladiator drill collars colored by sum Cu% x Length (m), historical collars marked. Drill results subject to this release highlighted only

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/230371_fig%201.jpg





Figure 2: Section (Line 3) through the Cowley Park prospect looking 280o (20m Window approximately West) showing all Gladiator drilling and recently returned assay results along the interpreted granite-skarn boundary. Section (Line 3) is marked on Figure 1 for reference.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/230371_fig%202.jpg

Hole CPG-018 (drilled by Gladiator in 2023) intersected minor skarn mineralization over the last 1.6M (200.1 to 202.69m EOH). With the results of CPG-047, mineralization is now interpreted to remain open at depth, and Gladiator plans to further test the down dip potential of this zone by extending CPG-018 upon the restart of drilling in January 2025.

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The recently completed drilling at Cowley Park (6,104m) formed part of a planned 13,000m, summer drilling campaign targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt by way of:

1 - Advancing Cowley Park to resource definition and expansion at:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for Inferred Resource drilling at the Cowley Park Prospect.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralization at Cowley Park.

Chiefs Trend Resource Target: Highlight further high-grade, near-term Copper resource potential by testing Southern Target area.

2 - Exploration drilling at:

Best Chance: First drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance Target and Arctic Chief Prospect. Gladiator reported on October 15th that it had completed a scout drill program on October 10th with 7 holes for 1,295m of drilling at the Best Chance prospect. Broad widths of mineralized skarn were intersected in holes ACG-007 & ACG-007D2, and assays are pending.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Drilling has been complemented by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Magnetic surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CPG-047 219.46 506,130 6,715,342 -74 8 103 201 98 1.49 0.04 3.68 187 Incl. 145 165 20 5.53 0.07 11.47 229 Or 145 159 14 7.67 0.07 15.16 217 Previously Released Results CPG-045 187.45 506,130 6,715,342 -60 10 96 134 38 1.01 0.06 4.83 604 Incl. 96 108 12 1.73 0.10 7.75 1,052 And 122 126 4 2.50 0.10 11.15 1,050 CPG-049 198.12 506,130 6,715,342 -43 8 71 150 79 1.37 0.06 4.38 261 Incl. 88 114 26 3.31 0.06 8.97 44

Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley Park. Note that the quoted Intersections are not true width.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory. Samples are submitted to the ALS Global laboratory (Canada).

As part of the processing and capturing of previously unassayed drill core, Gladiator is undertaking a systematic review of the available drill core after being retrieved from storage. This includes a review of the geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, undertaking a comparison of the physical ticketed sampling against historic documentation where noted, remarking any notations on the core box (including hole number, box number and nominal depths) and taking core photographs.

After the systematic review, if the core is required to be sampled or resampled where it is deemed to not match the historical record of the hole, it is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half (for un-cut core) or quartered (for resampled core where required) utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half (or quarter core) retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of 1 in 25 samples to monitor the laboratory. Samples are submitted to the ALS Global laboratory (Canada).

Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as NI-43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as NI-43-101. At this point the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

In reference to historic drill results reported in this news release from the Company's data compilation exercise, these results are historical in nature. Gladiator has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. The Company believes that the historical drill results currently do not conform to presently accepted industry standards. Gladiator considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration and drilling programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling. Please refer to the Company's previous news releases regarding Cowley Park for further details.

In reference to Drill Hole 19-CP-04, Gladiator considers this hole to be inconsistent with the surrounding holes and will not be utilised by the Company, unless further validation of the hole is possible.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director and CEO

