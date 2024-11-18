AMG Pantheon Credit Solutions Fund (P-SECC), an innovative private credit secondaries strategy for the US private wealth market with more than $435m in assets under management 1 will be available for purchase during Q4 2024

Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor, today announced the launch of two funds to expand its private wealth offerings across asset classes in key growth markets globally. Leveraging decades of expertise in evergreen product structuring, Pantheon is focused on meeting the complex needs of private wealth investors seeking diversified portfolios and access to exclusive market segments. The new funds, focusing on secondaries investments in private credit and private equity, respectively, capitalize on Pantheon's leadership and extensive experience in mid-market secondaries investing.

Introducing P-SECC, a private credit secondaries-focused evergreen fund for US investors

P-SECC brings US private wealth investors first-of-its-kind access to private credit secondaries in an evergreen interval fund structure and will provide US investors with unique exposure to a diversified private credit secondaries portfolio focused primarily on senior debt investments sourced through Pantheon's global private credit platform.

P-SECC offers investors access to institutional-quality secondary opportunities in the private credit market. Since Pantheon announced the expansion of our US private wealth offering with an innovative private credit secondaries fundin October 2023 P-SECC has grown to more than $435m in assets under management.

Secondaries can provide a unique entry point, allowing investors to acquire interests in existing private credit funds at potentially attractive prices and returns. P-SECC provides a gateway to Pantheon's sophisticated platform, designed to meet the needs of discerning private wealth investors seeking potential income and growth in their portfolios.

Pantheon's global private equity secondaries-focused offering now available in Australia

Following the November 2023 launch of Pantheon's evergreen private equity fund for global investors our international offering, the Pantheon Global Private Equity Fund (PGPE), is available in over 27 jurisdictions across Latin America, Europe, Asia, and now to wholesale investors in Australia through the newly launched feeder fund, the Pantheon Global Evergreen Mid-Market Secondaries (PGPE) or ('PGPE Feeder'), distributed by Longreach Capital Advisors.

The PGPE Feeder is an open-ended evergreen fund available to eligible investors in Australia that seeks to provide private and institutional investors with unique exposure to a diversified private equity portfolio through a single investment. The feeder fund offers exposure to Pantheon's integrated evergreen private equity secondaries, co-investments and primaries solution through the PGPE platform, with a focus on the mid-market.

Pantheon's expertise in secondaries strategies

Pantheon is a pioneer in both private credit and private equity secondaries, leveraging decades of experience to identify and capitalize on opportunities to access mature, high-quality assets at potentially attractive valuations.

Pantheon has been at the forefront of private credit secondaries since launching the market's first dedicated fund in 2018. Since that time, the firm has committed approximately $6 billion to over 130 investments and has raised over $8 billion from a range of institutional and private wealth investors. Currently, Pantheon's investment vehicles provide exposure to more than 85 private credit GPs and 4,000 companies worldwide. Pantheon's dedicated private credit team has a proven track record of sourcing and managing high-quality secondary investments, providing strong risk management and potentially generating attractive performance. The firm's comprehensive strategies span the entire credit spectrum, providing clients with diversified investment solutions.

Similarly, Pantheon's private equity secondaries track record dates back to the firm's first investments in the segment in 1988 and includes over $23bn of commitments across 450+ investments, encompassing the full range of both traditional LP-led and GP-led secondaries opportunities. Last year Pantheon raised $3.25bn for its largest-ever private equity secondaries program, exceeding its target, and reflecting growing interest in the strategy over recent years particularly in the current market environment, with continued demand for liquidity from both investors and fund managers driving increased deal flow and attractive pricing for secondaries investors.

Pantheon's private wealth platform

With a range of global evergreen solutions and bespoke funds, Pantheon offers private wealth investors flexibility, diversification, and access to high-quality private market investments. The firm's deep experience in structuring products for private wealth investors enables Pantheon to create investment vehicles that meet the complex needs of private wealth investors with an ongoing focus on driving long-term value and performance.

P-SECC is the second evergreen vehicle launched for the US private wealth market on Pantheon's private wealth platform and sits alongside the AMG Pantheon Fund (P-PEXX), which launched in 2015 and is one of the largest and most established registered private equity funds in the US, with approximately $4.4bn in assets under management (AUM)2

Michael Hutten, Partner and Head of US Private Wealth said, "The launch of P-SECC represents a significant milestone in expanding our private wealth offerings with a differentiated solution focused on the growing private credit secondaries market. By leveraging our extensive experience and robust platform, we can offer a unique investment opportunity focused on addressing private wealth investors' concerns around inflation, interest rates, credit defaults and the continued need for enhanced income." Mr Hutten continued, "We are pleased to work alongside AMG to continue to develop and deliver a growing suite of innovative solutions, including P-PEXX and now P-SECC, to the adviser community."

Victor Mayer, MD and Head of International Wealth said: "We are pleased to expand our reach in Asia-Pacific by partnering with Longreach to bring Pantheon's private equity secondaries investment expertise and mid-market specialisation to wholesale investors in Australia for the first time. The open-ended evergreen structure affords investors the benefits of diversification, quarterly liquidity, and compounding effects through a single allocation."

About Pantheon

Pantheon* has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and private credit.

We have partnered with more than 650 clients, including institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $68bn in discretionary assets under management (as of June 30, 2024).

Leveraging our specialized experience and global team of professionals across Europe, the Americas and Asia, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.

