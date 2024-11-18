Pacific Defense, a leader in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, has significantly expanded its Manufacturing Operations and Design Engineering Center in Sunnyvale, California, a key location in Silicon Valley. This expansion follows the company's strategic consolidation of operations in the area in 2022, preparing to meet rising demand from both U.S. and international customers.

Pacific Defense Design Engineering and Manufacturing Operations in Sunnyvale, California (Photo: Business Wire)

The newly upgraded facility spans over 20,000 square feet and is ISO 9001-certified, offering state-of-the-art capabilities across hardware design, engineering testing, software integration, quality management, manufacturing production, and full product lifecycle support. This expansion positions Pacific Defense to enhance its production capacity and accelerate the delivery of cutting-edge products to its growing customer base.

Integrated Design and Manufacturing for Faster Innovation

A key feature of the expanded facility is the integration of Pacific Defense's Design Engineering Center with its manufacturing operations. This alignment fosters real-time collaboration among engineering, production, and quality teams, ensuring seamless product development and quicker transitions from design to production. With the ability to rapidly introduce new products and updates, Pacific Defense is well-positioned to deliver on the evolving needs of its customers.

Additionally, Pacific Defense has implemented a Software Integration Lab (SIL) network that connects all its engineering centers to the Sunnyvale facility. This network allows engineers across the company to virtually access product configurations, enterprise software/firmware, and testing environments, accelerating development, and enhancing operational efficiency.

Scaling to Meet Global Demand

"As demand for our open architecture products continues to grow, we're scaling our operations to meet the needs of our customers," said Jon Halsey, VP of Manufacturing at Pacific Defense. "We've just completed delivery of EW systems for the Australian Army's Land555 program, and we're on track to ship 400 units globally in 2024." With this new expansion, Pacific Defense is set to increase manufacturing capacity by 450% by 2027, including the production of 45 multi-mission chassis systems per shift, per month.

A Commitment to Innovation and Global Security

Pacific Defense remains at the forefront of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) and Electronic Warfare (EW) solutions across ground, sea, airborne, and space domains. Leveraging Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and the C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), Pacific Defense's MOSA products and technologies are critical to advancing the U.S. military's electromagnetic spectrum dominance in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is a leading provider of innovative solutions for C5ISR and Electronic Warfare (EW) in mission-critical environments. Focused on leveraging Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards, Pacific Defense delivers cutting-edge technology that enables faster adaptation to emerging threats and evolving mission requirements. See more information at https://pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.

