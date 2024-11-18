AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.: AmeriTrust Announces the Launch of "AmeriTrust Serves"

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTC PINK:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the launch of a new division called AmeriTrust Serves.

AmeriTrust Serves is an asset loan and lease servicing platform focused on providing the Company's national lending partners with technology, loss mitigation, and customer care unlike any other servicing model in the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's CEO Jeff Morgan commented: "Technology in lending is advancing rapidly and AmeriTrust is focused on all stages of computer networking, machine learning, and the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence. The evolution of AmeriTrust, and now AmeriTrust Serves, is based on 45 years of auto finance industry statistical data that has been incorporated into our proprietary technology and algorithms.

AmeriTrust Serves' model is to create efficiencies and enhance customer retention throughout the loan or lease servicing process. Our servicing platform is managed in-house, as opposed to being outsourced. Benefits of an in-house servicing platform include better control over customer interactions and service quality, a more personalized customer experience, better data security, greater employee engagement and greater customization and flexibility in processes and training. AmeriTrust Serves utilizes an approach that is driven by cost efficiencies through our technology, and when needed, a personal touch from in-house corporate employees. We have developed a common-sense approach to how customers should be communicated with, and it is proving to be effective. AmeriTrust Serves and AmeriTrust Auto, the vehicle remarketing division of the Company, have developed a unique in-house technology-focused servicing and remarketing platform that, according to our largest lending partner, UNIFY Financial Credit Union ("UNIFY"), has mathematically proven to mitigate their losses, reduced customer expense, and has generated new revenue streams for AmeriTrust. Since we began testing these innovative servicing and remarketing systems in April of this year, we are seeing lower delinquency rates, higher asset recovery, lower remarketing expenses, higher returns at point of sale, and all the while improving customer satisfaction."

UNIFY's CFO Nathan Montgomery commented: "We agreed to test the services of AmeriTrust Serves earlier this year when Jeff Morgan returned to the company. Since that time, we have seen strong results in delinquencies, recoveries, and losses to that portfolio."

Jeff Morgan commented further: "I would like our shareholders to be well informed of our agenda. While in-house auto finance is a top priority, it can take time to identify the right partners, to complete due diligence, and then to execute definitive legal agreements. The Company's previous financing agreements with Tesla, Goldman Sachs, and MUSA took eight months to finalize. AmeriTrust Serves is now operational and able to produce revenue. AmeriTrust Auto is now receiving vehicles from its partners and is very close to a full launch. These two divisions will result in a large reduction of net cumulative losses for our lending partners, while at the same time increasing customer satisfaction and retention. I am looking forward to further enhancing AmeriTrust and providing a superior asset loan and lease origination, finance, and now servicing platform for our partners."

AmeriTrust would also like to announce the appointment of Troy Hocker to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Troy is a seasoned automotive finance executive with over 20 years of industry experience at the largest direct to consumer leasing company in the country. During his tenure he helped develop and implement highly successful training programs, laying the foundation for future growth. Troy played a pivotal role in the company becoming a billion-dollar enterprise.

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC Pink, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

