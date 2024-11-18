Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
ACCESSWIRE
18.11.2024 13:14 Uhr
Yolk Announces Closure of Its South Florida Market, While Expanding in Key Markets

Finanznachrichten News

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Yolk, the acclaimed brunch chain celebrated for its innovative and fresh breakfast creations, has announced its decision to exit the South Florida market to concentrate on key regions nationwide. As part of this transition, the West Palm Beach and Boca Raton locations will close, with their final day of service being Sunday, November 17th, at 3:00 PM EST.

Yolk Logo

Yolk Logo



Over the past year, like many in the restaurant industry, Yolk has faced mounting external challenges, including rising operational costs, changing consumer dining habits, and an increasingly competitive market. After a comprehensive review, combined with the extreme seasonality of the South Florida market, the company determined that closing these locations is a necessary step to support the brand's long-term sustainability.

Despite these closures, Yolk remains committed to growth and expansion. The brand will continue to strengthen its footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area, where the brand has experienced notable success, and refocus on its urban locations in the Midwest.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've built at Yolk since opening in 2006 and deeply grateful for the communities we've had the privilege to serve," said Owner and CEO Taki Kastanis, now a Florida resident. "This was not an easy decision, but it's the right move to ensure we can continue delivering the Yolk experience our customers know and love at our existing and future locations."

Yolk remains committed to delivering the same high-quality brunch experiences at its other locations and future openings.

For more information about Yolk, visit www.eatyolk.com, download the Yolkapp, or connect with Yolkon Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Information

Gianluca Pesce
Director of Marketing & Communications
gianluca.pesce@eatyolk.com

SOURCE: Yolk

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
