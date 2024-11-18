Interactive Strength Inc. Expands CLMBR's Presence with Military and College Accounts by Exhibiting at the Athletic Business Show on November 19-22

The Atheltic Business Show features Military and College/High School buyers, which represent some of the biggest customer segments in the fitness equipment industry

CLMBR has made strong inroads into Military and College/High School, with numerous installations and pilots so far this year

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDDAQ:TRNR) ("TRNR" or "the Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting CLMBR to focus on Military and College/High School accounts at the Athletic Business Show on November 19-22 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said: "The Athletic Business Show is the key annual event for buyers from Military and College/High school customers. These segments are some of the biggest in the fitness equipment industry and their budgets are often insulated from changes in macroeconomic conditions, which makes them consistently big buyers of equipment and a high priority for CLMBR. Our distribution partner, WOODWAY, has been selling to these accounts for decades, which helps us scale CLMBR much more quickly."

"This year, we have installed CLMBRs in numerous military environments from Texas to Alaska, and we believe that we will be able to build a large business across the armed services that rivals the fitness club business we have with customers like Crunch Fitness and Gold's Gym. The versatility and efficiency of workouts on a CLMBR are attractive attributes for Military customers. In addition to the Military being one of the largest consumers of fitness equipment due to their size and usage patterns, it is an honor for us to help support the readiness of our service men and women and their families at Military bases around the world."

About Athletic Business Show:

2,000+ athletics, fitness, recreation and military decision-makers from around the world come to AB Show every year to learn new solutions from industry leaders, find new products and services and build community. AB Show brings the solutions to your unique challenges with 100+ educational sessions that cover topics ranging from leadership and people management to facility programming and design. Our show floor has everything you need to manage and equip your programs and facilities from the latest industry advancements to the basic essentials needed for day-to-day operations. From the golf course to the dance floor, our special events are designed to build community and facilitate relationships amongst our attendees.

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move - making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential growth or demand for CLMBR in the military and college/high school segments, and for the rate of growth or scaling, or the size and consistency of their budgets or buying of fitness equipment. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

