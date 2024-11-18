Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: ROX) (OTC Pink: CSRNF) ("Canstar" or "the Company") has appointed Dr. David Kilcullen to its advisory board (see detailed bio here). Dr. Kilcullen is a leading global expert in national security, geopolitics, defence technology, and the defence industrial base ecosystem, as well as a best-selling author. The appointment of Dr. Kilcullen is an important milestone in the Company's critical minerals strategy, and together with the Company's previously announced appointment to the Nevada Tech Hub, continues to position Canstar to capitalize on the transformational opportunities associated with the West's focus on securing the supply chain for critical materials.

Commenting on the appointment, Canstar's President and CEO, Juan Carlos Giron Jr., said, "Amongst the countries of the Democratic West, there is robust and multipartisan support for securing the supply chain for critical minerals. It is reflected in the billions of dollars of government funding allocated to identifying new sources of critical minerals in the West, advancing these projects to production, and developing the technological and downstream processing infrastructure to ensure resilience in the supply chain.

"We believe the metals and mining industry is at an inflection point. Economic, energy transition and national security imperatives are expected to drive a commodity supercycle that will see massive investment in critical minerals projects in North America. We are excited to add an extraordinary public servant and leading expert, Dr. David Kilcullen, to Canstar's advisory board to help us capitalize on these structural shifts."

Additional Biographical Information for Dr. David Kilcullen

Lieutenant Colonel David Kilcullen, PhD, and Fellow of the Royal Geographic Society, is a strategist, author, and world-renowned national security expert. Following a decorated career in the Australian Army, Dr. Kilcullen served as the Chief Strategist in the Office of the Coordinator for Counterterrorism for the U.S. State Department and has served as a senior counterinsurgency advisor to General David Petraeus, U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, NATO, and the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan. Dr. Kilcullen contributed to the irregular warfare strategy for the Quadrennial Defense Review in 2006 and was a member of the White House 2008 Review of Afghanistan and Pakistan Strategy.

Dr. Kilcullen has served as an adjunct professor at The Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at The Johns Hopkins University, was a Senior Fellow at the Center for a New American Security, and currently holds professorships with Arizona State University and the University of New South Wales, Canberra. Dr. Kilcullen has also been an advisor to the British Government and the Australian Government, as well as select private sector institutions and companies, emphasizing the nexus between critical technologies and national security.

He is a bestselling author of multiple books, including The Accidental Guerrilla - Fighting Small Wars in the Midst of a Big One; Counterinsurgency; Out of the Mountains - The Coming Age of the Urban Guerrilla; Blood Year - The Unraveling of Western Counterterrorism; The Dragons and the Snakes - How the Rest Learned to Fight the West; The Ledger Accounting for Failure in Afghanistan; and most recently The Art of War and Peace - Understanding Our Choices in a World at War.

Dr. Kilcullen lives in Colorado with his wife, Dr. Janine Davidson, who was the first woman to fly the U.S. Air Force's tactical C-130 aircraft, was an aviation and aerobatics flight instructor at the U.S. Air Force Academy and later served as the 32nd Under Secretary of the U.S. Navy under President Barack Obama. She is President of Denver Metropolitan State University, chairs the U.S. Department of Defense Policy Board, serves on the U.S. State Department Foreign Affairs Policy Board, and is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Corporate Update: Repricing of Previously Issued Stock Options

The Company's Board of Directors resolved to change the exercise price of the 3,444,000 options issued on July 15, 2024, from $0.035 to $0.05, and the 400,000 options issued on August 14, 2024, from $0.04 to $0.05, following the TMX Notice to Issuers dated June 23, 2022, "Re: Changes to $0.05 Minimum Pricing Requirement," which has been agreed to by the options' recipients. All other terms of the options issuances remain unchanged as previously announced on July 16, 2024, and October 30, 2024, respectively.

About Canstar Resources Inc.

Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROX) is an exploration company focused on critical minerals and gold. The Company's 100%-owned Golden Baie Project (548.75 km2) hosts high-grade gold and antimony showings along a major mineralized structure that also hosts a large number of gold deposits. The Buchans and Mary March projects (65.75 km2), which include a joint venture with Glencore, are located within the world-class, past-producing VMS zinc-, copper-, and silver-rich Buchans Mining Camp and boast high-grade zinc and copper discoveries.

