Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2024, which will take place on November 21st and 22nd at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the GoGold Resources Inc. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:

Investor Registration | Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2024

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarks, "Following two virtual, and six in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 15 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About GoGold Resources Inc.

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the ParralTailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based in Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. The exclusive two-day event brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. Each edition will showcase up to 35 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, media personalities, and other influential figures in the industry.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a unique platform where company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

SOURCE: Soar Financial Partners