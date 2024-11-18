Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") announces that Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") has elected to withdraw from the Earn-in and Joint Venture Exploration Agreement dated February 15, 2019 ("JVEA"), for the Chicobi Project (the "Project"), located in Quebec. The termination of the JVEA is effective December 6, 2024 and Sumitomo will transfer its participating interest in the Project to Kenorland, resulting in Kenorland owning 100% of the Project.

About the Chicobi Project

The Chicobi Project covers 48,109 hectares and over 45 kilometers of strike along the Chicobi Deformation Zone (CDZ), a major, yet under-explored structural break transecting the Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario and Quebec. Along the strike length of the Project, the CDZ is marked by the juxtaposition of a large sedimentary basin and volcanic packages, and "Timiskaming-type" late-basin polymictic conglomerates. The CDZ is analogous to the other major breaks that host world-class Au deposits of the Abitibi, such as the Cadillac-Larder Lake, Casa-Berardi, and Sunday Lake - Lower Detour deformation zones, and has the potential to host significant orogenic gold and VMS mineralisation.

The Company completed a phase of sonic overburden drilling, including 66 sonic drillholes in early February 2024. This program was a continuation to the 55 sonic drillholes completed in 2023, for a total of 121 infill sonic holes completed along the Roch-Can trend, an alteration corridor 17 kilometers in strike length along the major volcanic-clastic sedimentary basin contact within the Chicobi Deformation Zone. The trend is composed of strong sericite-carbonate-silica ± fuchsite-chloritoid alteration associated with a massive to semi-massive sulphide-quartz breccia zone within mafic volcanic-felsic volcanic-clastic sedimentary rock stratigraphy.

Qualified Person

Cédric Mayer, M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ #02385), "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

