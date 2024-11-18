Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: WCF) (OTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") is pleased to announce that the Company has amended its investment policy to broaden and diversify the eligible industries of its investment targets to permit Stock Trend to explore strategic investments within the crypto sector. The Company's previous investment policy was focused on the AI and the cannabis sector.

The Company's expansion into the crypto sector reflects the company's dedication to technological innovation and financial growth.

Anthony Durkacz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Stock Trend Capital commented: "We are excited to bring our expertise and forward-thinking approach to the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market. At Stock Trend, we are continuously seeking innovative ways to create value and expand our portfolio. The expansion into digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other crypto related currencies and technologies, aligns with our mission to stay ahead of market trends and provide our investors with diverse, high performing opportunities".

The amended investment policy will be available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the AI sector and the Canadian cannabis industry. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including the amendment to the Company's Investment Policy, potential investments in the crypto sector, as well as information relating to the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors, and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the CSE approval for the amendment to the Company's Investment Policy, if required.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others: the risk that the CSE will not grant approval of the amendment to the Company's Investment Policy; general economic, market, or business conditions, including investments in the crypto sector; uninsured risks; regulatory changes; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or its financial or operating results.

