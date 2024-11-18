Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Achieves Over 2,200% Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year

Company Eliminates Debt, Avoiding a 950 Million Share Dilution.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), a Florida-based emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of premium handmade cigars, is thrilled to announce its highest quarterly revenue in company history, fueled by the successful acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc. This milestone highlights Green Leaf's commitment to strategic expansion and shareholder value.

For Q3 2024, Green Leaf Innovations reports consolidated revenues of over $1.1 million, representing an extraordinary 2,200% year over year. This transformational growth is a direct result of integrating SOFLO's robust distribution network and premium cigar product portfolio, showcasing the company's ability to execute and scale effectively.

Beyond its remarkable revenue performance, Green Leaf Innovations has taken significant steps to strengthen its financial foundation. The company successfully eliminated several convertible notes from its balance sheet, notes that could have potentially converted into over 950 million shares. These proactive measures reflect Green Leaf's dedication to protecting its shareholders and preserving its capital structure.

"The acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc. has not only redefined our financial trajectory but also reinforced our commitment to delivering shareholder value," said Roberto Mederos, CEO of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. "Achieving over 2,200% year-over-year revenue growth is a testament to our team's strategic vision and execution, as well as the enduring demand for premium cigars in the marketplace."

Green Leaf Innovations continues to expand its footprint across domestic and international markets, serving a growing customer base that includes cigar lounges, smoke shops, and duty-free retailers. The company remains focused on scaling operations, driving profitability, and sustaining long-term growth.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

For more information, press only:

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

RYAN MEDICO

MARKETING MANAGER

info@greenleafinnovation.com

8003036268

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com