TACC deploys SambaNova Suite to host models trained on world-leading supercomputers to integrate AI inference into their research process

SC24 - SambaNova, the generative AI company offering the most efficient AI chips and fastest models, announces that the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC), one of the world's leading supercomputing centers, is deploying SambaNova Suite to enhance its AI capabilities for scientific research applications. TACC will deploy SambaNova Suite, powered by SambaNova DataScale systems, to provide high performance generative inference services through the innovative Composition of Experts (CoE) framework.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118801601/en/

TACC deploys SambaNova Suite to host models trained on world-leading supercomputers to integrate AI inference into their research process (Graphic: Business Wire)

"This is the next step in the evolution of what our users expect from our computing services," stated Dan Stanzione, Executive Director at TACC and Associate Vice President for Research at The University of Texas at Austin. "Our mission has always been to provide the full computing ecosystem that scientists want and need. And that is evolving into something more interactive and reliant on AI. We think it could be a fundamental shift in how the scientific community interacts with computing."

"We operate a heterogeneous computing environment at TACC. SambaNova will be our platform for inference on scientific applications," Stanzione said. "We will use SambaNova Suite to host the models we've trained on traditional supercomputers to integrate AI inference into the science workflow."

The organization is leveraging SambaNova's Composition of Experts (CoE) framework, within SambaNova Suite, to enable the use of many AI models at once, both directly from the SambaNova interface and via its API. Eventually, TACC's platform will host specialized scientific models directly with the ability to conduct inference as part of the research process.

"SambaNova is delivering the highest efficiency for inferencing open-source frontier models at levels of accuracy that are unattainable elsewhere. With our technology deployed, TACC will be able to provide state-of-the-art AI inference services to their users," said Marshall Choy, SVP of Product at SambaNova Systems. "We're pleased to announce our partnership with TACC to accelerate their efforts in AI for scientific research."

TACC is home to Frontera, the most powerful supercomputer running on a university campus in the U.S., and its supercomputers are used every year for thousands of different simulations, modeling, and data analysis projects. It is also home to the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Leadership-Class Computing Facility (LCCF), which will begin operation in 2026. LCCF will form a key plank of the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR), an NSF-led initiative coordinated across several federal agencies to accelerate the research and development environment for AI in the U.S.

Learn more about SambaNova Suite.

About SambaNova Systems

Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities within the enterprise. Our purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. Visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn and on X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118801601/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Virginia Jamieson

virginia.jamieson@sambanova.ai

650-279-8619