Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Liviniti is pleased to announce that Michael Stevens, CFO, has been named to the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 program recognizing the city's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. With 30+ years of financial experience across leading Fortune 500 companies, Mike serves as a key member of the Liviniti executive team. He is responsible for driving financial strategy to support the company's rapid growth, leading the finance and accounting functions, and partnering with business leaders to deliver on the company's vision - to infinitely improve the well-being of people and communities. Under his leadership, Liviniti has more than doubled in size since 2020 and expanded its footprint to serve clients and members across the country.

"Being selected for the Chicago Titan 100 is an honor not only for me, but for our entire Liviniti team," Mike explains. "Pharmacy benefits are vital to our nation's health and well-being, and our company has long been at the forefront of transparent business practices that position us as a change agent in the PBM industry. I am proud to play a role in driving our success as we innovate the future of pharmacy benefits, while working to reduce prescription drug costs for people across the nation."

The Chicago Titan 100 program singles out the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industries, honoring those who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision and passion. "Chicago's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation and impact," says Jaime Zawmon, President of the Titan CEO organization. "These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities and drive meaningful change."

Business leaders selected for the Chicago Titan 100 will be honored at an awards ceremony on February 20 at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.





About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service, and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

