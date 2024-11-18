Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR", "TNR Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ganfeng Lithium has provided an update on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina. TNR holds a 1.5% NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project, of which a 0.15% NSR Royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder.

Ganfeng Lithium has announced in its Interim Report published on September 30, 2024, that it continues to advance the construction of the Mariana Lithium Project. Ganfeng reaffirmed its plans to start production by the end of 2024.

"We are building the green energy metals royalty and gold company," commented Kirill Klip, Executive Chairman of TNR Gold. "Our business model provides a unique entry point in the creation of supply chains for critical materials like energy metals that are powering the energy rEVolution, and the gold industry that is providing a hedge for this stage of the economic cycle.

"Our portfolio provides a unique combination of assets with exposure to multiple aspects of the mining cycle; the potential of blue-sky discovery at Shotgun Gold Project, and important partnerships with industry leaders Like Ganfeng Lithium, McEwen Mining and Lundin Mining as operators on the projects that have the potential to generate royalty cashflows that will contribute significant value for the Company.

"Last year we repaid our investment loan in full, and our Company has no debt. We believe that the recent market prices of our shares do not properly reflect the underlying value of the shares. Our transformation from the project generation junior mining company into the cash flow generating royalty company will bring the necessary catalyst for the market valuation of our assets.

"We are very pleased that the Mariana Lithium Project is progressing smoothly towards commercial production scheduled for 2024. At the 13th International Seminar on Lithium in South America, organized in Jujuy by Panorama Minero, the President of Ganfeng's subsidiary Litio Minera Argentina S.A., Jason Luo confirmed that "the production phase will begin at the end of 2024". Representatives of Ganfeng Lithium also confirmed to the Governor of Salta Gustavo Sáenz that the Mariana Project, on which construction began in June 2022, will start producing, in 2024, an estimated 20,000 tons per year of lithium chloride. The Government of Salta has stated that Ganfeng Lithium announced that the operational phase of the Mariana Lithium Project began in January 2023. We are looking forward to our first NSR royalty cash flow payments from the Mariana Lithium Project.

"TNR does not have to contribute any capital for the development of the Mariana Lithium Project, the Los Azules Copper Project or the Josemaria Project. The essence of our business model is to have industry leaders like Ganfeng Lithium as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders."

TNR holds a 1.5% NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina, of which 0.15% NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder. Ganfeng Lithium's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina ("LMA"), has the right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR royalty on the Mariana Project, of which 0.9% is the Company's NSR Royalty interest. The Company would receive CAN$900,000 and its shareholder would receive CAN$100,000 on the repurchase by LMA, resulting in TNR holding a 0.45% NSR royalty and its shareholder holding a 0.05% NSR royalty.

The Mariana Lithium Project is 100% owned by Ganfeng Lithium. The Mariana Lithium Project has been approved by the Argentina provincial government of Salta for an environmental impact report, and the construction of a 20,000 tons-per-annum lithium chloride plant has commenced.

TNR Gold also holds a 0.4% NSR Royalty on the Los Azules Copper Project, of which 0.04% of the 0.4% NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder. The Los Azules Copper Project is being developed by McEwen Mining.

TNR also holds a 7% net profits royalty holding on the Batidero I and II properties of the Josemaria Project that is being developed by Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is part of the Lundin Group, a portfolio of companies producing a variety of commodities in several countries worldwide.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Barrick Gold and Novagold Resources. The Company's strategy with the Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a joint venture partnership with a major gold mining company. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides a wide scope of exposure to gold, copper, silver and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and royalty holdings in Argentina (the Mariana Lithium project, the Los Azules Copper Project and the Batidero I & II properties of the Josemaria Project), and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

