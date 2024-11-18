Epsom Salt Council Sponsors the Arthritis Foundation's North Carolina Jingle Bell Runs to Benefit Critical Research Initiatives

The races will take place in Charlotte and Raleigh ahead of the holiday season

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Epsom Salt Council, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about the health and wellness benefits of Epsom salt (magnesium sulfate), announces its sponsorship of the Arthritis Foundation's 40th annual Jingle Bell Runs in Charlotte and Raleigh this holiday season. The races, taking place on Nov. 23 in Charlotte and Dec. 7 in Raleigh, are annual fundraising initiatives that support critical research for treatments and a cure for arthritis. Epsom Salt Council will support this year's 5K races by donating 2,000 one-pound samples of Epsom salt for distribution to each runner. The Council will also contribute a monetary donation in support of the Foundation's mission.

Soaking in Epsom salt-rich water has proven to help ease muscular tension and reduce nerve pain and inflammation, making it a popular remedy utilized to provide relief for individuals living with arthritis. The Council's product donation will benefit those close to the Foundation that are diagnosed with the condition, as well as encourage muscle recovery for runners participating in this year's races.

"Providing relief to those that suffer from chronic conditions is one of the most critical benefits of Epsom salt and a major driver of our mission to spread awareness around the wellness advantages of nature's minerals," said Jim Hill, a representative of Epsom Salt Council. "We are proud to support the Jingle Bell Runs taking place in our home state and look forward to the start of a long lasting, synergistic partnership with the Arthritis Foundation."

The annual holiday-themed races take place during the season of giving every year to encourage community support from individuals and organizations to help the Foundation reach their fundraising goals and raise awareness around the need for a cure. True to its namesake, runners are given bells to attach to their shoes for the race so they can "jingle" their way to the finish line.

"The Jingle Bell Run is the original race for charity, and we're thrilled that Epsom Salt Council is joining us on this journey," said Michael Privette, a native of North Carolina and the Senior Vice President of Field Management for the Arthritis Foundation. "With every step, we're funding critical research for treatments and a cure, as well as supporting life-changing resources and local programs."

In addition to the North Carolina-based races, the Foundation will host 58 additional Jingle Bell Runs across the U.S. this year. To view all scheduled upcoming events and to donate to help the organization reach its fundraising goals, visit www.arthritis.org/jbr.

To learn more about Epsom Salt Council and the many health and wellness benefits of utilizing Epsom salt to relieve aches and pains, visit www.epsomsaltcouncil.org.

About Epsom Salt Council

Epsom salt - actually magnesium sulfate - is one of the most versatile household products, with uses ranging from creating at-home spa treatments to soothing achy muscles to helping start or improve gardens. It's been used therapeutically for hundreds of years, and it's gaining a new generation of fans looking for a safe, economical alternative in a sea of expensive, over-the-counter remedies. Epsom salt is easy to use and easy to find in your local pharmacy or grocery store, and it costs about the same per use as a cup of coffee. For more information, please visit either www.epsomsaltcouncil.org or www.facebook.com/epsomsalt.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As Champions of Yes, the Arthritis Foundation has a mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation not only champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, but it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight to conquer arthritis - uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to conquer arthritis, visit arthritis.org.

