Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Partners With a Major Pontoon Manufacturer to Produce Cutting-Edge Electric Pontoons

Finanznachrichten News

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (the "Company", "Vision Marine", "we", "us", "our") (Nasdaq:VMAR), a pioneer in electric marine propulsion, is pleased to announce a new production initiative with Smoker Craft Inc., a U.S.-based pontoon manufacturer known for its precision engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities. This collaboration is expected to produce a state-of-the-art pontoon platform specifically designed to integrate Vision Marine's high-performance (180 HP) electric propulsion systems, specifically the pontoon-designed P-Powerpack. We believe the powerpack will merge cutting-edge technology and exceptional craftsmanship into a transformative product for the marine industry.

Vision Marine and its manufacturing partner will leverage their combined expertise to redefine electric pontoon capabilities. Smoker Craft manufacturing facilities provide precision engineering, laser cutting technology, and stringent quality control, making it an ideal collaborator to bring Vision Marine's innovative E-Motion 180E Electric Powertrain to market with high efficiency and craftsmanship.

"Our mission is to deliver a product of unparalleled quality and craftsmanship, which is why we partnered with a top-tier pontoon manufacturer possessing high-volume production capabilities," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine. "Having successfully integrated our electric propulsion systems into various pontoons over the past three years, we are certain this electric pontoon will set a new benchmark on the water and redefine the pontoon boating experience."

This new pontoon platform, intended primarily for rental operations, boat clubs and commercial applications, exemplifies Vision Marine's commitment to delivering high-voltage electric propulsion solutions that are both scalable and accessible. The collaboration is expected to enable Vision Marine to meet increasing market demand and provide rental operators with a high-performance electric boating option, setting a precedent for broader adoption and sustainable growth across the industry.

"We are glad to provide Vision Marine with high quality pontoons, best suited for their innovative electric solutions integration," said Phil Smoker, Vice President of Sales, Smoker Craft Inc.

This partnership is expected to empower Vision Marine to scale production to meet demand. By offering high-performance solutions for the commercial and rental markets with world-class recreational boat finish and quality, Vision Marine believes it will transform the marine industry through electric propulsion.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a pioneer in electric boating, recognized for its innovative E-Motion Electric Marine Powertrain Technology that offers a superior, zero-emission boating experience. With proprietary, turn-key electric solutions, Vision Marine combines cutting-edge technology, high-performance propulsion, and eco-friendly systems. The company has broken multiple electric world speed records, showcasing its commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance. Vision Marine is leading the transformation of the marine industry with unmatched power and efficiency for a cleaner future on the water.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include predictions, expectations, estimates, and other information that might be considered future events or trends, not relating to historical matters. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2023, and its periodic filings with the SEC provide a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties. Vision Marine does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, as required by law.

Website: visionmarinetechnologies.com
Twitter: @marine_vision
Facebook: @VisionMarineTechnologies
Instagram: @visionmarine.technologies
YouTube: @VisionMarineTechnologies

Investor and Company Contact:
Bruce Nurse
(303) 919-2913
bn@v-mti.com

SOURCE: Vision Marine Technologies Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
