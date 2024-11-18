Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024

WKN: A407AW | ISIN: US08178Q3092
NASDAQ
15.11.24
21:59 Uhr
1,205 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
18.11.2024 14:50 Uhr
62 Leser
Beneficient to Present at November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) ("Ben" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets through its proprietary online platform, AltAccess, will participate in the Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Conference taking place November 21, 2024. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit
Presentation Time: 10:00am - 10:30am ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51683

  • The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

About Beneficent

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) - Ben, for short - is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors - mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds- with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben's AltQuote tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas' Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

For more information, visit www.trustben.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Beneficient



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
