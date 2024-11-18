ChapsVision, a leader in AI-enriched data processing, has announced the acquisition of Sinequa, a global authority in AI-powered enterprise search and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). This strategic acquisition, paired with a new US$90 million (€85 million) investment led by Tikehau Capital, Qualium Investissement, Bpifrance, GENEO Capital, and Jolt Capital, accelerates ChapsVision's growth, strengthens its global presence, and expands technology capability, particularly around AI.

ChapsVision leverages AI and advanced data processing capabilities to empower businesses and public authorities in their digital transformation journeys. Its robust software suite is designed to harness diverse datasets, enabling organizations to unlock actionable insights and drive strategic decision-making. By optimizing the analysis and use of information, ChapsVision creates significant value for its customers.

Sinequa, recognized by Gartner and Forrester as a leading vendor in the cognitive search and AI agents markets, serves prestigious clients including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Airbus, TotalEnergies, Alstom, and NASA. By providing organizations with a powerful platform that leverages artificial intelligence and natural language processing, Sinequa makes data more accessible and actionable.

Through this acquisition, ChapsVision will enhance its ArgonOS platform, combining advanced search and data processing capabilities that support clients' digital excellence in industries such as manufacturing, life sciences, financial services, and aerospace and defense.

The acquisition aligns with ChapsVision's ambitions for rapid international growth, particularly in Europe and North America. The recent funding round will further accelerate these efforts, expanding ChapsVision's reach and investments in R&D and product enhancements.

"We are delighted to welcome Sinequa to ChapsVision," says Olivier Dellenbach, Founding CEO at ChapsVision. "Alexandre Bilger and his teams have developed a unique generative AI-augmented research technology, lauded by analysts and used by the world's largest companies for the most demanding use cases. This technology is perfectly complementary to our ArgonOS platform and will allow us to market a unique offer in the massive processing of data. I would like to thank Jean Ferré, CEO of Sinequa, who successfully completed the company's sales process and facilitated the smooth process."

Alexandre Bilger, Chief Architect Officer at Sinequa, adds: "Joining ChapsVision and becoming part of its strong growth represents a tremendous opportunity for Sinequa and our customers. Combining our expertise in AI and enterprise search with ChapsVision's broad data intelligence portfolio creates unparalleled opportunities for clients of both companies to tackle the most complex data challenges with confidence."

The acquisition of Sinequa is financed through contributions in kind and by ChapsVision's third round of financing of US$90 million (€85 million). This funding will also enable ChapsVision to advance its international development. ChapsVision's historical shareholders-Tikehau Capital, Bpifrance, Qualium Investissement, GENEO Capital-along with Jolt Capital, a new investor, are financing this operation.

About ChapsVision

As a specialist in sovereign data processing, ChapsVision enables companies and administrations to successfully complete their digital transformation and create value through a software suite centered around its massive and heterogeneous data operating system.

Through massive R&D investments in big data processing, complemented by a sustained strategy of international acquisitions and development, ChapsVision quickly assembled a cohesive group of two branches addressing data-intensive sectors: one for businesses and the other for government organizations.

Created in 2019, ChapsVision has nearly 1,000 employees, 1,000 major clients, and is targeting a turnover of more than €200 million in 2024.

More information on: www.chapsvision.fr/ and www.chapsvision-cybergov.fr/

About Sinequa

Sinequa transforms how work gets done. Sinequa's Assistants augment your company by augmenting employees with a knowledgeable, accurate, secure work partner so they are more effective, more informed, more productive, and less stressed. Best of all, Sinequa Assistants streamline workflows and automatically navigate the chaotic enterprise information landscape, so that employees can skip the grind and focus on doing the kind of work that makes the most impact. Sinequa's Assistants achieve this by combining the power of comprehensive enterprise search with the ease of generative AI in a configurable and easily managed Assistant framework, for an accurate, traceable, and fully secure conversational experience. Deploy an out-of-the-box Assistant or configure a tailored experience and specialized workflow to augment your people and your company. For more information, visit www.sinequa.com.

