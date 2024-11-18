Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Peter W. Rogers has joined the firm's tax department as a partner in the Dallas office. Rogers comes to Bracewell from Vinson & Elkins LLP. Prior to his tenure at Vinson & Elkins LLP, Rogers practiced law at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP for seven years.

"Peter is a terrific tax lawyer with a broad range of transactional experience, particularly in the energy sector," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "We're delighted to welcome him to the firm and our market-leading tax practice."

Rogers advises clients on tax strategies for complex corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs, reorganizations, joint ventures, renewable energy investments, securities offerings and bank financings. He has experience across a range of industries, including energy, infrastructure, finance, technology, media and entertainment, consumer products and telecommunications. Prior to his legal career, Rogers was a senior associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in New York.

"Peter is a well-rounded tax lawyer with experience in mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and financing transactions, including in the conventional energy and energy transition industries, and adds valuable breadth and depth to our tax team," said Elizabeth L. McGinley, head of Bracewell's tax department and chair of the firm's energy transition practice.

Bracewell's tax department is nationally recognized for its experience involving tax matters related to the energy industry and has spearheaded the development of one of the country's largest multi-disciplinary legal teams focused on the energy transition. The firm has a growing bench of tax lawyers in Texas, which includes the recent additions of J. Dean Hinderliter and Bucky Brannen as partners in the Dallas office.

"Bracewell's commitment to excellence and integrated approach to handling transactional matters make the firm a perfect fit for me," said Rogers. "I am excited to join the firm and work with an outstanding group of colleagues."

Rogers has been named by Best Lawyer to its "Ones to Watch" list in Dallas Tax Law (2023-2025). In 2009, he earned the Elijah Watt Sells Award for scoring among the top 15 of 93,000 examinees on the national CPA exam.

Rogers graduated magna cum laude with a J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law in 2014, receiving the recognition of Order of the Coif. He earned his M.S. in accounting and his B.S. in business administration from Babson College, graduating summa cum laude and as the valedictorian for both degrees. He was also the recipient of the Roger W. Babson Award, the highest honor bestowed upon one graduate for scholarship and leadership, from Babson College in 2008.

