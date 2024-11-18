One Trading, a leading European crypto-asset exchange and EU's first perpetual futures trading venue, today announced a partnership with Solidus Labs, a category-definer in crypto-native compliance and security solutions. Through this collaboration, One Trading further strengthens its operations to meet evolving regulatory standards, enhancing protections against market abuse and supporting its readiness for the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118331827/en/

Solidus Labs and One Trading partner to secure institutional-grade MiCAR readiness. (Graphic: Business Wire)

One Trading is launching a MiFID II regulated OTF (Organised Trading Facility) for perpetual futures in the EU, licensed by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). It is the only regulated derivatives venue in the EU accessible to eligible retail clients, offering unmatched conditions to both its institutional and retail users. Leveraging the technology that positioned One Trading as the world's fastest trading venue in early 2024, the company is now pioneering a new standard as the first in the world to offer real-time (<1-minute tick-level) settlement for all derivatives positions, accessible 24/7 across all markets. To further support the high standard of service, the integration of Solidus Labs' cutting-edge surveillance technology will enable One Trading to proactively monitor and mitigate market abuse risks across its platform, ensuring a secure trading environment for its diverse client base.

"At One Trading, we are dedicated to reshaping how regulated financial instruments are traded in the digital age, with a focus on innovation, transparency, and enhanced protection for both eligible retail and institutional European clients," said Sam Azad, Head of Compliance at One Trading. "Integrating Solidus Labs' technology strengthens our ability to proactively detect and mitigate market abuse, reinforcing our commitment to market integrity, and regulatory excellence."

"One Trading's unique model is set to redefine the EU trading landscape with a groundbreaking approach to financial instruments. Its unrivaled innovation, technology-driven solutions, and commitment to the highest regulatory standards align seamlessly with Solidus Labs' mission to foster a safe and regulated digital asset ecosystem," said Asaf Meir, CEO and Founder of Solidus Labs. "Our cutting-edge surveillance technology precisely detects market abuse in real-time across multiple venues and products. Leveraging this capability, One Trading can proactively manage risk and future-proof its platform to meet and exceed evolving regulatory standards like MiCA, setting a new benchmark for compliant and secure crypto trading in Europe."

As the MiCA regulation brings new market abuse requirements into effect by December 30, 2024, Solidus Labs is actively supporting major players active in the crypto asset markets across Europe in preparing for MiCAR compliance. Through its MiCA Masters Resource Center, which provides expert resources, guidance, and insights shaped by discussions with leading EU regulators, Solidus Labs helps VASPs and investment firms develop robust compliance frameworks and ensure trade surveillance readiness to meet the upcoming requirements.

About One Trading

One Trading is a European digital asset exchange headquartered in the Netherlands. The company is committed to providing a secure, fast, and scalable platform for trading crypto-assets and derivatives. With a focus on innovation and regulatory compliance, One Trading aims to set new standards in the industry and offer unparalleled services to its customers. For more information, visit: https://onetrading.com

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer in crypto-native compliance, specializing in trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and staking guard solutions. Solidus Labs leads initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and the DACOM Summit, with a commitment to safe crypto trading across centralized and decentralized markets. For more information, visit: https://soliduslabs.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118331827/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Solidus Labs

Trevor Davis

Gregory FCA for Solidus Labs

+443 248 0359

trevor@gregoryfca.com

One Trading

Eterna Partners for One Trading

onetrading@eternapartners.com

+447762943498