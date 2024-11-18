Newest release of Diffblue Cover for Java professionals empowers individual developers and small teams to level-up their code with AI-powered unit testing

Diffblue, creators of the world's first fully autonomous AI unit testing solution, today released a new edition of its flagship product, Diffblue Cover. Diffblue Cover: Developer Edition meets the unique needs of individual Java developers and small teams, offering an accessible solution for AI-driven, continuous unit testing to drive efficiency, consistency, and scalability.

Diffblue Cover is widely adopted by medium-to-large enterprises including four of the 10 largest U.S. banks and several other members of Forbes' Global 2000 to increase team productivity, expand test coverage, and deliver exceptional code quality. Now, Java developers at companies of all sizes have access to Diffblue's novel AI-powered solution that automates unit tests 250x faster than a human developer.

"We believe that software testing efficiency and maintaining quality code at scale should be accessible to all developers not only those at large companies with deep pockets," said Zoe Laycock, Product Marketing Lead at Diffblue. "By lowering our product's barrier to entry, we hope to empower more developers around the world to write and merge killer code more quickly and accurately than ever before."

With the new Developer Edition, Java professionals can expect:

An Effortless Testing Workflow: Prompt-free, automated unit test generation delivers accurate, reliable, context-aware and hallucination-free test cases with ease. The software seamlessly integrates with IntelliJ IDEA and today's most popular Java test and mocking frameworks.

Prompt-free, automated unit test generation delivers accurate, reliable, context-aware and hallucination-free test cases with ease. The software seamlessly integrates with IntelliJ IDEA and today's most popular Java test and mocking frameworks. Rapid Feedback: Enabling robust, lightning-fast test case generation 250x faster than a human developer, the product provides developers with rapid feedback on their code changes, so they can identify and address issues quickly.

Enabling robust, lightning-fast test case generation 250x faster than a human developer, the product provides developers with rapid feedback on their code changes, so they can identify and address issues quickly. Continuous Testing: Developers receive continuous validation in IntelliJ as they add and change code, continuous regression detection to safeguard against unintended changes early in the development process, and continuous test code maintenance, automatically rewriting unit tests as changes are made.

Developers receive continuous validation in IntelliJ as they add and change code, continuous regression detection to safeguard against unintended changes early in the development process, and continuous test code maintenance, automatically rewriting unit tests as changes are made. Trustworthy AI: Diffblue's differentiated approach leverages reinforcement learning techniques to avoid the security, privacy, and liability concerns associated with LLM-based coding assistants. All test code is stored locally, leaving no data exposed outside of the business environment.

Developer Edition joins the suite of additional Diffblue Cover offerings: Enterprise Edition (for larger codebases and teams writing tests for whole projects); Teams Edition (for medium teams writing tests for whole projects); and Community Edition (for individual developers writing tests for classes and methods).

Individual developers and small teams can get started with Developer Edition today: diffblue.com/try-cover.

About Diffblue

Founded by researchers from the University of Oxford, Diffblue uses game-changing AI technology to fundamentally transform the way developers write code. An early pioneer of generative AI, Diffblue leverages reinforcement learning to automate tedious and error-prone parts of the SLDC (software development lifecycle) with trusted results. Capable of writing unit tests 250x faster than a human developer, Diffblue Cover autonomously helps software teams improve code quality, expand test coverage and increase productivity so they can ship software faster, more frequently, with fewer defects. Diffblue's customers include Citi, Cisco, AstraZeneca, ING, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY). To learn more about Diffblue, visit diffblue.com.

