Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
18.11.2024 15:06 Uhr
Orion Innovation Names Garima Singh, Chief People Officer

Veteran HR Executive Brings Over Two Decades of Experience to Drive Orion's Global People Strategy

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, has appointed Garima Singh as its Chief People Officer (CPO). Singh will lead Orion's global HR strategy, people engagement, talent acquisition, and employee development initiatives, playing a crucial role in fostering a culture of growth and innovation across the organization.

Orion Innovation Logo

Singh brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources and business operations to Orion. Most recently, she spent 15 years at Persistent Systems, a multinational IT services company, holding several critical leadership positions. In her latest role as Persistent's North America HR Head and Global Sales HR Leader, Singh was instrumental in driving the company's exponential growth through strategic talent initiatives. She was also responsible for building and leading the global compensation and benefits team and spearheading sales and leadership hiring programs that supported the organization's expansion.

"Garima brings exceptional leadership skills and deep expertise in scaling global technology organizations," said Brian Bronson, CEO of Orion. "She also has a proven track record of designing and implementing organizational compensation plans and tools that help enable accelerating profitable growth, and her addition to our team marks the first step in my strategic plan to strengthen our leadership and expand our capabilities."

Before her corporate career, Singh served as an officer in the Indian Armed Forces, developing strong leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to integrity and teamwork. This military experience has shaped her approach to organizational leadership and team development.

"What drew me to Orion was its commitment to fostering technological and human capital excellence," said Singh. "I look forward to working with Brian and the team to implement innovative people strategies to enhance our collaborative culture while supporting Orion's continued global expansion and market leadership."

Singh holds a bachelor's degree in computer science engineering and a post-graduate diploma in business management specializing in Human Resources. She earned a PG certification in Human Resources from XLRI School of Management in India.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195243/4953138/Orion_Innovation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orion-innovation-names-garima-singh-chief-people-officer-302308528.html

