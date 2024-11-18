Syteca Inc., a recognized provider of privileged access management (PAM) solution with advanced user activity monitoring capabilities will host a webinar titled "PAM Roadmap: Key Strategies for Effective Access Control."

Scheduled for November 21, the webinar will guide you through essential PAM practices for securing critical assets and minimizing security risks across your organization.

Jonathan Care, recognized cybersecurity expert and Former Gartner Analyst will discuss the key strategies for effective access management. He'll explore the best practices for protecting your organization's critical assets and minimizing security risks.

During the webinar, you will learn valuable insights on the following topics:

The importance of PAM in securing business infrastructure

Effective permission and access management for high-level users

Meeting compliance and auditing requirements

Key strategies for robust access control

Aleksandr Dymov, product manager at Syteca will provide valuable insights on managing the challenges of securing privileged accounts based on his experience in implementing PAM solutions. He will also present a demo session from based on a real-life case study.

Event Details

Title: PAM Roadmap: Key Strategies for Effective Access Control

Date: November 21

Time: 12:00pm EST, 6:00pm CET

Registration: https://hubs.li/Q02Yl5dR0

About speakers:

Jonathan Care is an expert in the field of cybersecurity and fraud detection. Care previously worked at Gartner, where he oversaw insider threat and risk research and identified key players in the fraud detection and prevention market.

Aleksandr Dymov drives innovation at Syteca, managing every stage from R&D to product release. He plays a pivotal role in developing features that significantly enhance the Syteca platform, such as account discovery and workforce password management.

For more information about Syteca Inc. and its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, please visit www.syteca.com

About Syteca

The Syteca platform is a comprehensive cybersecurity solution designed to meet the diverse needs of modern organizations. The platform features a customizable security toolkit enabling customers to employ granular privileged access management (PAM), advanced user activity monitoring (UAM), or a powerful combination of both.

Syteca is specifically designed to secure organizations against threats caused by insiders. It provides full visibility and control over internal risks.

Syteca Transforming human risk into human assets.

Contacts:

Syteca Team

Email: info@syteca.com