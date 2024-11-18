Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
WKN: A12AKN | ISIN: US94419L1017
18.11.2024 15:18 Uhr
Tribesigns Strengthened Partnership with Wayfair at High Point Market 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesigns, a globally prestigious furniture manufacturer and retailer, and Wayfair, a one-stop online shop for all things home, recently enhanced their ongoing partnership at the High Point Market 2024.

This collaboration underscores Tribesigns' dedication to maintaining its unique brand identity through the continuous introduction of uniquely designed furniture products.

Wayfair reaffirms its commitment to support Tribesigns' path to greater success. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of their discussions at the High Point Market in North Carolina.


High Point Market 2024, is one of the America's largest furniture trade shows, that took place between October 26-30 2024. At the show, Tribesigns showcased an extensive collection of uniquely designed furniture, capturing the attention of all attendees.

Visitors were particularly impressed by the affordability, design, practicality, and the seamless integration of style and functionality in the products displayed.

Wayfair visited Tribesigns booth during the High Point Market with a team of senior management members, including Niraj Shah (Chief Executive Officer, Co-chairman and Co-founder), Ryan Fitzpatrick (Vice President), Rakshita Agrawal (Director and General Manager), Arjun Mewara, (Media & Digital Advertising Lead), and other executives of key departments in Wayfair.


"We are delighted to host Mr. Niraj Shah, and his Wayfair team to discuss enhancing our collaboration. Wayfair's visit highlights their valued partnership and keen interest in the growth of our brand and business. It is also a great encouragement for us to make more customer-centric products, exclusively for Wayfair," said Andy Huang, the CMO of Tribesigns.

Tribesigns offers a comprehensive range of furniture solutions suitable for various settings, including living rooms, bedrooms, home offices, hallways, kitchens, and dining areas. Over the past 13 years, the company has supplied a variety of indoor and outdoor furniture to more than 30 million households across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia.

About Tribesigns

Tribesigns is a leading global furniture designer and manufacturer. With the slogan 'Designed For Life', its philosophy revolves around the diversity of personal lifestyles and the importance of embracing nature-friendly choices.

Tribesigns is also widely known for its special and elegant furniture designs, most of its newest models are unique in the market and cannot be found elsewhere, and you will never be disappointed when you choose Tribesigns.

For more information about Tribesigns, please visit https://tribesigns.com/, B2B, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest and TikTok.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554835/Tribesigns_Strengthened_Partnership_with_Wayfair_at_High_Point_Market_2024.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554836/Tribesigns_Strengthened_Partnership_with_Wayfair_at_High_Point_Market__2024.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304026/5020620/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tribesigns-strengthened-partnership-with-wayfair-at-high-point-market-2024-302305641.html

