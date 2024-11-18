Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
WKN: A0D9LM | ISIN: GB00B04M6N60
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL LEARNING MARKETPLACE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL LEARNING MARKETPLACE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.11.2024 15:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Intellego Technologies AB at FNSE

Finanznachrichten News
Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Issuer:     Intellego Technologies AB, LEI: 549300KTMO4X275LNL41      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instruments:   INT SE0016075063                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Intellego   
         Technologies AB on November 18, 2024 at 15:00 CET.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 15:30 CET followed by continuous 
 trading from:  trading from 15:40 CET, November 18, 2024.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
