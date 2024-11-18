Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Intellego Technologies AB at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Intellego Technologies AB, LEI: 549300KTMO4X275LNL41 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instruments: INT SE0016075063 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Intellego Technologies AB on November 18, 2024 at 15:00 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15:30 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 15:40 CET, November 18, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.