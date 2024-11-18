Silk Partners With Franciscan Health to Migrate Epic Electronic Health Records in Microsoft Azure

Partnership ensures more efficient, timely, and scalable patient care

NEEDHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Silk, a leader in software-defined cloud storage, has partnered with Franciscan Health to migrate and run their Epic Electronic Health Records (EHR) in Microsoft Azure. This strategic move places Franciscan Health at the forefront of the healthcare industry.

The transition to Microsoft Azure marks a significant step in Franciscan Health's mission to provide state-of-the-art patient care, while also preparing for future healthcare innovation. The move supports their ability to handle increased data loads, comply with regulatory requirements, leverage Artificial Intelligence, and offer a seamless experience to patients, healthcare providers, and healthcare payers alike.

Franciscan Health's migration to Microsoft Azure is just one of many initiatives the organization is undertaking to embrace modernization and digital transformation.

"At Franciscan Health, our top priority is providing the best possible care to our patients. Migrating our EHR system to Microsoft Azure allows us to leverage cutting-edge technology and services to improve patient outcomes," said Charles Wagner, SVP/CIO, Franciscan Health. "This transformation enables our teams to be more agile and responsive, ensuring we stay ahead in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape."

Franciscan Health's modernization was executed in partnership with Silk. The Silk platform enables enterprises to run their business-critical applications in Azure at the lowest possible cost while consistently exceeding the rigorous performance and availability objectives required by healthcare organizations.

Dani Golan, CEO of Silk, added, "We are proud to partner with Franciscan Health on their transition and adoption of Azure. Our goal is to ensure the team can deliver a seamless transition and harness the cloud's extensive capabilities. Franciscan Health's innovative approach on Azure serves as a model for healthcare systems worldwide."

About Franciscan Health

The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the Midwest with 12 hospital campuses, more than 19,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include: Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (Illinois); Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital (Carmel) and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.

About Silk

Silk enables organizations to migrate and run their most complex business-critical applications in the public cloud while continuously optimizing performance, reliability, and costs. As the demand for data and AI grow exponentially, Silk's software-defined cloud storage enables enterprises to confidently transform to a cloud-first business.

Silk leverages over 20 technology patents so customers can effortlessly unlock the full potential of the public cloud in a fraction of the time. Silk is headquartered outside of Boston, MA.

