Total Response Partners With Laerdal to Offer Telecommunicator CPR Course as Part of EMD Certification

This essential T-CPR course meets or exceeds the highest established resuscitation standards, including those set by the American Heart Association (AHA).

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Total Response, formerly PowerPhone, a leading provider of emergency call handling and dispatch solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Laerdal, integrating its Telecommunicator CPR (T-CPR) course into Total Response's Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) certification. EMD is a vital part of the Total Response 911 protocol system, ensuring dispatchers are best prepared to manage medical emergencies. The T-CPR course, co-developed by the American Heart Association, Laerdal Medical and the Resuscitation Academy, meets or exceeds the highest national and international resuscitation standards, including those set by the American Heart Association (AHA).

Laerdal's T-CPR Essentials course equips public safety telecommunicators with the confidence and skills to swiftly identify cardiac arrest and guide callers in delivering high-quality CPR during critical moments. The course focuses on five core competencies to meet the AHA's standards for life-saving interventions: understanding the initial 600 seconds of response, accurately identifying cardiac arrest, coaching effective CPR, managing caller interactions, and addressing unique resuscitation scenarios. Upon successful completion, telecommunicators earn an AHA certificate that validates their competence in these life-saving interventions.

Each year, more than 350,000 people experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) in the U.S., with survival rates as low as 10%. Immediate bystander CPR, especially when initiated through T-CPR instructions, can double or triple a victim's chance of survival. Laerdal's T-CPR program has been shown to increase bystander CPR rates, with 73% of cardiac arrest events receiving CPR after T-CPR instructions.

"Our partnership with Laerdal elevates our ability to train our nation's first, first responders to be lifesavers," said Chris Salafia, CEO of Total Response. "This course not only meets the highest standards but ensures that telecommunicators are prepared to deliver precise, high-quality CPR instructions, giving cardiac arrest victims the best chance of survival before responders arrive."

The T-CPR course will be available to new Total Response customers enrolled in site licensed training as of November 4, 2024.

About Total Response (formerly PowerPhone): Total Response is a leader in unified emergency call handling solutions, providing call takers and dispatchers with innovative tools and training that empower them to respond effectively to any emergency call. For more information, visit www.totalresponse.com.

About Laerdal Medical: Laerdal is dedicated to our mission of helping save lives. Laerdal Medical is a world leader in healthcare education and resuscitation training that uses immersive technologies and data-centric insights to increase survival and improve healthcare quality. We empower our heroes/life savers, and healthcare workers, to help them save more lives. Improving the quality of care is part of our mission, to help save more lives. And we have established the goal to help save one million more lives. Every year. By 2030. However, we can't do this alone. This is a shared goal of the Laerdal Group. A group of companies that develops healthcare-related solutions and programs focused on a common mission to help save lives, together with our Partners. The Laerdal Group is composed of Laerdal Medical, Laerdal Global Health, Million Lives Fund and Laerdal Foundation. Laerdal is a global company in 26countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.laerdal.com.

