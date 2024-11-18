Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glow Sauna Studios Beems Westward with Multi-Unit Expansion into Kansas City

Finanznachrichten News

KANSAS CITY, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Glow Sauna Studios, a recognized leader in holistic wellness, is pleased to announce a new multi-unit agreement, in Metro Kansas City, with the first location opening in Overland Park, KS. Danielle, Charles, Jace, and Anakin make up the Osgood family of entrepreneurs. This new venture underscores the family's commitment to bringing impactful, natural health solutions to their community.

The wellness market continues to grow as consumers seek natural, effective approaches to health. Recognizing this demand, the Osgood's family jumped on the opportunity and is excited to introduce Glow Sauna Studios to Overland Park, KS. The locations will provide an inviting space where clients can experience the rejuvenating benefits of infrared sauna therapy, which offers relaxation, detoxification, and support for overall wellness.

Danielle has taught fitness for years and remarked, "The world is so demanding of our time. I want to offer a therapy that will improve overall health while remaining an easy time commitment."

Scheduled to open in late Q1 of 2025, Glow Sauna Studios in Overland Park will bring the unique benefits of infrared sauna services to a broad clientele, creating a community hub dedicated to accessible, transformative wellness.

"Health and wellness have always been core to our values," said Charles. "With Glow Sauna Studios, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our community members by offering natural wellness options."

"We are excited to welcome another family of entrepreneurs to the Glow Sauna family," said founder Josh Terzo. "This multi-unit expansion highlights the growing appeal of our concept rooted in simplicity and community health."

Glow Sauna Studios' franchise model offers comprehensive support, a scalable business structure, and a successful roadmap for franchisees. As the brand continues to grow, Glow remains dedicated to partnering with enthusiastic entrepreneurs eager to bring innovative wellness solutions to their communities.

Glow Sauna Studios is on the lookout for visionary entrepreneurs eager to own and manage multiple locations in this booming market. For more information about this exciting franchise opportunity, please visit https://glowfranchise.com or contact us at franchise@glowsaunastudios.com

About Glow Sauna Studios

Glow Sauna Studios is a health and wellness franchise that provides innovative infrared saunas, red light therapy, and related services aimed at enhancing community well-being. Committed to delivering top-notch services and revitalizing experiences, Glow Sauna Studios operates locations nationwide.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Josh Terzo
President & Founder
Glow Sauna Studios
Email: jterzo@glowsaunastudios.com

SOURCE: Glow Sauna Studios


View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.