Glow Sauna Studios Beems Westward with Multi-Unit Expansion into Kansas City

Glow Sauna Studios, a recognized leader in holistic wellness, is pleased to announce a new multi-unit agreement, in Metro Kansas City, with the first location opening in Overland Park, KS. Danielle, Charles, Jace, and Anakin make up the Osgood family of entrepreneurs. This new venture underscores the family's commitment to bringing impactful, natural health solutions to their community.

The wellness market continues to grow as consumers seek natural, effective approaches to health. Recognizing this demand, the Osgood's family jumped on the opportunity and is excited to introduce Glow Sauna Studios to Overland Park, KS. The locations will provide an inviting space where clients can experience the rejuvenating benefits of infrared sauna therapy, which offers relaxation, detoxification, and support for overall wellness.

Danielle has taught fitness for years and remarked, "The world is so demanding of our time. I want to offer a therapy that will improve overall health while remaining an easy time commitment."

Scheduled to open in late Q1 of 2025, Glow Sauna Studios in Overland Park will bring the unique benefits of infrared sauna services to a broad clientele, creating a community hub dedicated to accessible, transformative wellness.

"Health and wellness have always been core to our values," said Charles. "With Glow Sauna Studios, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our community members by offering natural wellness options."

"We are excited to welcome another family of entrepreneurs to the Glow Sauna family," said founder Josh Terzo. "This multi-unit expansion highlights the growing appeal of our concept rooted in simplicity and community health."

Glow Sauna Studios' franchise model offers comprehensive support, a scalable business structure, and a successful roadmap for franchisees. As the brand continues to grow, Glow remains dedicated to partnering with enthusiastic entrepreneurs eager to bring innovative wellness solutions to their communities.

Glow Sauna Studios is on the lookout for visionary entrepreneurs eager to own and manage multiple locations in this booming market. For more information about this exciting franchise opportunity, please visit https://glowfranchise.com or contact us at franchise@glowsaunastudios.com

About Glow Sauna Studios

Glow Sauna Studios is a health and wellness franchise that provides innovative infrared saunas, red light therapy, and related services aimed at enhancing community well-being. Committed to delivering top-notch services and revitalizing experiences, Glow Sauna Studios operates locations nationwide.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Josh Terzo

President & Founder

Glow Sauna Studios

Email: jterzo@glowsaunastudios.com

SOURCE: Glow Sauna Studios

View the original press release on accesswire.com